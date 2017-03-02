SintecMedia, the preferred business software provider to over 100 of the world's top TV Media brands, announced that they have teamed up with PremiumMedia360 to revolutionize the way TV Networks deliver data to advertising agencies. SintecMedia's OnBoard will connect to PremiumMedia360's platform to deliver real-time, actionable data from TV networks to advertising agencies – standardized to work directly with agencies' ad management software. Combined, OnBoard and PM360 solve the problem of manually reformatting data to complete orders, track, invoice, pay and report on ad sales.

"One of the big problems in the industry, is that TV advertising sales data comes from every network in different profiles and formats," says Sam Bhaumik, VP of Product Management, US Sales & Traffic Solutions, SintecMedia. "OnBoard helps networks use inventory better and increase ROI by advancing automation in the buying process, which reduces time to complete orders, minimizes errors and improves reporting. This partnership with PremiumMedia360 brings a new level of data standardization and increased automation by connecting to the PM360 Data Hub and through that, directly to agency media management systems."

Agencies currently spend a large amount of time in manual labor to re-format reports of all types for upload into their agency database, the PM360 Data Hub automates the entire process and reduces labor costs significantly.

The PM360 platform is a data transportation and reformatting system. OnBoard lets a network manage demand and regulate inventory based on supply requests from agencies. All data entered into the PM360 system is digitized and inventoried, making the data live, smart, and searchable within agency management systems, while providing a granular data history. OnBoard provides access to price and sales data for the network product catalog - both digital and linear. With OnBoard, networks now have a direct interface that transports all ad sales orders, data and reporting directly to the agencies.

"Airing Logs, Avails, Pricing, Invoicing, Orders, Post Buy data, etc. are now available through the combined systems giving SintecMedia networks and their agency clients seamless, 2-way data communication," says John Bowser, CEO of PremiumMedia360. "Our platform provides immediate benefits to both media companies and agencies, solving many big problems in the marketplace today such as manual data entry errors and delays in communicating TV sales and airing information."

About SintecMedia

SintecMedia is the preferred broadcast management for linear and digital, and a software partner for over 100 of the world's top media brands. Founded in 2000, SintecMedia processes more than $40 billion in linear and digital advertising revenue for the best-known companies in the industry.

About PremiumMedia360

Since its founding in 2012, PremiumMedia360 has been focused on providing seamless 2-way data connectivity between advertising agencies and their media company partners. Reformatting and automating the data flow of over one billion dollars in TV Media sales today, the company is dedicated to data security and data management best practices.