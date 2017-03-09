PMP series

Crydom, the global leader in solid state switching technology, introduces the PMP Series of Proportional Control Relays, designed with microcontroller based technology to provide precise control of the power delivered to a single-phase load, with ratings of up to 90 Amps at 90 to 600 VAC.

These solid state relays can control the load power in proportion to an analog control input, which can be a DC voltage (0-5 or 0-10 volts) or a DC current (4-20 mA); as this control input varies from 0 to 100% so does the output of the SSR. The use of an auxiliary DC power supply allows to have good precision and low noise sensitivity over the full control voltage range.

The output of the SSR can be controlled by 2 different methods: Phase Angle control, which works by varying the firing angle of the SCRs, and Burst Fire control (with Distributive Zero Cross), which is a time proportioning method in which full AC cycles are conducted at the output.

The PMP Series relays are fully configurable. They come with a parameter selector switch which allows to select both the control method and the control input type. The operation status of the unit is conveniently displayed by the built-in LED.

PMP Series Proportional SSRs can be used in a wide range of applications that require proportional power control, and they are an excellent solution for lamp dimming and resistive heating control.

Main features include:



Output ratings of 25, 50 and 90 Amps

Available in 3 operating voltage ranges: 90-280, 345-530 and 420-660 VAC

Selectable Operation Mode: Phase Angle or Burst Fire control

Selectable Control Input: 0-5 VDC, 0-10 VDC, 4-20 mA

50/60 Hz Adaptive Operational Frequency function

4-20 mA input does not require an auxiliary power supply

LED multifunction status indicator

Contactor configuration with "Elevator" screw terminals

Optional overvoltage protection (built-in TVS diode)

Crydom’s PMP Series relays are C-UL-US Recognized and CE compliant to the Low Voltage Directive as well as the RoHS Directive.

For more information on the PMP Series contact a Crydom Distributor, Representative or Local Crydom Sales Office, or visit our website at http://www.crydom.com

About Crydom

Crydom, global expert in solid state switching technology, combines technology and innovation to provide customers a wide range of standard Solid State Relays and Solid State Contactors, and specializes in custom designed solid state switching solutions for any load control application. Crydom is a brand of Sensata Technologies.

http://www.crydom.com

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 13 countries. Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. For more information please visit Sensata’s website at http://www.sensata.com