Aruze Gaming America Announces Eric H. Persson as General Manager

Aruze Gaming America, Inc. (“Aruze”) announced today that it has appointed Eric H. Persson as General Manager. As General Manager, effective March 6, 2017, Eric will oversee all of Aruze’s operations in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. In this role, his initial focus will be on the Sales, Marketing, Human Resources, Production and Service functions.

“Aruze is very fortunate to have secured the experience and skill-sets of such a talented gaming executive,” said Aruze’s Global COO Yugo Kinoshita. He added that, “the gaming industry has become very competitive, requiring a leader with strong product knowledge and an understanding of our customer’s customer, the player. There are very few people in the industry that can match Eric’s proven track record in this area.”

Eric’s career in the gaming industry spans 17 years, most recently as Corporate Senior Vice President of Global Slot Operations and Slot Marketing at Las Vegas Sands Corporation. In this position, Eric was responsible for slot operations and marketing at each of Las Vegas Sands’ and Sands China Limited casinos. This included all slot purchases and mass marketing programs via direct mail, Email, events and promotions. Prior to joining the Las Vegas Sands Corp., Eric held senior positions at Harrah’s Entertainment, Coast Resorts, Delaware North, and American Racing and Entertainment. His titles in these organizations included Director of Tables Games, President, and General Manager. While in these positions, Eric gained an in-depth knowledge of all regional gaming segments including Las Vegas Resorts, local casinos, Native American casinos, and local racinos. “I'm looking forward to being part of such a dynamic company and team,” said Eric.

Eric holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Criminal Justice, Sociology, Psychology and Communications from the University of Nevada Las Vegas as well as a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Aruze also announced that with Eric’s arrival, Richard Pennington will no longer maintain the title of CEO at Aruze Gaming America. Mr. Pennington will remain on the Board of Directors and focus on his global responsibilities, including Finance, Accounting, Legal, and Compliance as Global CFO and CAO. “Eric joins Aruze at a time when its financial stability and long term competitive advantages position it to build on a history of growth in the North American markets. I’m confident that with a strong staff at his side our sales momentum will kick into an even higher gear,” Mr. Pennington commented.

About Aruze Gaming America, Inc.

Aruze Gaming America, based in Las Vegas, designs, develops, and manufactures slot machines and gaming devices for the global casino market. With affiliates in Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa, Macau, Philippines, and Japan, Aruze produces innovative gaming products, including high resolution video and stepper slot machines, communal gaming products, and multi-terminal devices.

For more news and information about Aruze, please visit http://www.aruzegaming.com.