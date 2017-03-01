"The future of each of these communities is tremendously bright, as there is a very limited supply of of luxury apartments in these markets and enormous pent-up demand for high-end multifamily living," said Elaine De Lude, vice president of LIVEbe.

LIVEbe Communities, a premier multifamily property manager of Class A communities and an affiliate of Berman Enterprises, today announced the start of pre- leasing at two new luxury communities offering a combined 461 apartment homes in Maryland.

The Remy, a 278-unit community in Lanham, Md., and 2Hopkins, a 183-unit high-rise in downtown Baltimore, have begun pre- leasing homes. Residents of both communities will begin moving in later this year. Berman Enterprises owns the two properties.

"The future of each of these communities is tremendously bright, as there is a very limited supply of of luxury apartments in these markets and enormous pent-up demand for high-end multifamily living," said Elaine De Lude, vice president of LIVEbe Communities. "Along with that demand is an expectation to provide a level of customer service few companies can deliver. That’s why we’ve crafted a thorough recruiting strategy to assemble the most talented, experienced onsite teams in the industry, with Live Ambassadors who are passionate about exceeding our residents' high expectations. We look forward to leasing up the communities, creating high levels of resident satisfaction and renewals."

Located at 7730 Harkins Road, The Remy is a transit-oriented community within a short walk of the New Carrollton Metro Station, served by the Orange Line, Amtrak, MARC and Greyhound. The station offers quick access to downtown Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. The community also is only minutes away from major employers such as the Internal Revenue Service, 2U. the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the University of Maryland.

The eight-story Remy offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. The apartment homes feature stainless-steel appliances, extra sound proofing, quartz countertops, washers and dryers, walk-in closets, double-pane windows, hardwood engineered flooring, balconies, designer lighting and hardware packages, and, in select units, moveable kitchen islands.

Community amenities at The Remy include a wide range of resort-style features, such as concierge service, outdoor saltwater pool, poolside cabanas, bike storage and repair area, resident lounge, beautifully landscaped courtyards, game room, movie screening room, and bocce court. The community also has a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, electric-vehicle charging stations, car washing and detailing area, package service, pet park, dog-washing stations, telecommuting spaces, which offer Wi-Fi enabled work areas for residents who work from home and parking garage. Among its most unique offerings are a rooftop lounge with ambient lighting and lounge areas.

Located at 2 Hopkins Plaza in Charles Center in downtown Baltimore, the 21-story 2Hopkins is within a short distance from a number of major employers, including Johns Hopkins Hospital, the University of Maryland Medical Center, Bank of America and Pandora Jewelry. The community also is close to several well-known entertainment destinations. The Inner Harbor, which includes the Port Discovery Children's Museum, the National Aquarium, the Maryland Science Center and numerous restaurants, is only minutes from the site.

Also across the street from Royal Farm Arena and nearby is Camden Yards, M&T Stadium and the historic Fells Point neighborhood, which has more than 120 bars and pubs. Nearby schools include the University of Maryland-Baltimore, the Maryland Institute College of Art and the University of Baltimore.

2Hopkins offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. With floor to ceiling windows the apartment homes feature expansive city views, 10-foot ceilings, electronic entry, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless-steel ceiling fans, quartz countertops, white cabinets with one glass accent cabinet, recessed lighting, and wood engineered flooring. Community amenities include hotel-style concierge service, a resident lounge and gaming area, garage parking, telecommuting spaces, dog spa, package storage, bike storage and repair station, fitness center with free weights and machines, and a yoga studio.

In addition to the start of leasing on the two communities, LIVEbe has assumed management responsibilities for Glen Oaks Apartments, a 463-unit community in Greenbelt, Md.

"This is an exciting time for LIVEbe, as we begin to build our management portfolio," said Jennifer Rucker, vice president of LIVEbe Communities. "The multifamily market in the metropolitan D.C. and Baltimore areas is strong, with an underpinning of job growth that should keep demand strong."

About LIVEbe

Headquartered in Rockville, Md., LIVEbe was founded in 2016 and is helmed by multifamily veterans Elaine De Lude and Jennifer Rucker. LIVEbe is the multi-family division of Berman Enterprises and was established with a specific focus on fostering a sense of community by offering an unparalleled living experience for residents and employing LIVEAmbassadors who are forward thinking and passionate about providing exceptional customer service.

About Berman Enterprises

Berman Enterprises is a multi-generational real estate and investment company founded on the principles of honesty, integrity, hard work, hands-on management, community and philanthropy. Employing a conservative financial strategy, Berman Enterprises has experienced sustained growth since brothers Melvin J. Berman and I. Wolford Berman founded the company in 1952.

Today, the Company and its affiliates own and manage more than 9 million square feet of commercial office, retail, industrial/flex and residential properties in Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The Company also owns several hundred acres of developable land representing thousands of units of residential and hundreds of thousands of square feet of commercial and retail development potential.