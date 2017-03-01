Healthcare Associates of Texas Announces Two New Providers in McKinney

"Dr. Lawrence adds to our already strong base of primary care providers, complemented by extensive experience in bio-identical hormone replacement therapy." Edwin Taylor, MD

Healthcare Associates of Texas announced today that N. Christopher Lawrence, MD and Angela Jorrey, PA-C are joining the practice March 1, 2017 at their new location at 8080 State Highway 121, Suite 210, McKinney, Texas 75070.

"Dr. Lawrence adds to our already strong base of primary care providers, complemented by extensive experience in bio-identical hormone replacement therapy. Angela amazes me with her hard-working dedication to the care of our patients," said colleague Edwin Taylor, MD. "We look forward to helping bring that level of care to the Healthcare Associates organization and all of our patients."

N. Christopher Lawrence, MD has been in family practice in McKinney for the past 18 years. He practices traditional family medicine, caring for babies to elderly patients. His practice style includes an emphasis on wellness and disease prevention through hormone management and supplementation. He received his Doctor of Medicine from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and then completed a Family Practice Residency at Cedar Rapids Medical Education Foundation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Dr. Lawrence is a Diplomat of the American Board of Family Medicine. He has won numerous awards including Living Magazine’s Best Family Practice Doctor/Group and Best Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Center and D Magazine’s Best Doctors in Collin County.

Dr. Lawrence has been married to his high school sweetheart for nearly 27 years. They have a 22-year-old daughter finishing her senior year at Texas Tech and a 20-year-old son attending Collin College. Both attended McKinney ISD schools from kindergarten through graduation. Dr. Lawrence has also been involved in many community, cultural, and volunteer experiences in McKinney. He is dedicated to his faith and family and hopes to bring this commitment to his new life experience of joining Healthcare Associates of Texas.

Angela M. Jorrey, MPAS, PAC graduated from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Physician Assistant Program in Midland, Texas in 2005. Following graduation, Angela worked in the allergy and asthma field for two years and has spent the last nine years in family medicine. Angela enjoys all aspects of family practice, but especially preventive care. She has special interests in the field of diabetes and women's healthcare. Angela has been working with Dr. Lawrence to specialize in wellness and disease prevention through hormone management and supplementation. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, and the Texas Academy of Physician Assistants.

Angela has been married to her husband for six years and has two sons ages two and five. They live in McKinney and enjoy bike rides, time outdoors, and family vacations. She is strongly involved in her church community at St. Gabriel's. Angela looks forward to serving the patients of Healthcare Associates of Texas and helping them with all their healthcare needs.

Healthcare Associates of Texas welcomes Dr. Lawrence and Angela, along with their patients.

About Healthcare Associates of Texas

Healthcare Associates of Texas LLC was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. The company currently has three North Texas locations. In addition to offering primary care and family medicine services, the company provides patients with a number of ancillary services, including imaging, diagnostics, physical medicine and an in-house pharmacy. They have become one of the most technologically advanced family medicine practices in North Texas. Their board-certified physicians, complemented by certified physician assistants and nurse practitioners, are dedicated to providing families with quality medical care in an environment that promotes trust and comfort. For an appointment or more information about Healthcare Associates of Texas, please call the office today at (972) 268-9383 or visit http://www.HealthcareAssociates.com/McKinney.