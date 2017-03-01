Learn Medical Coding LLC. Developed a New Hybrid Learning Platform

1-855-263-3669 "Learn Medical Coding LLC. offers a quality education for an affordable tuition"

Learn Medical Coding LLC. announced today that it is launching a new Medical Coding Course that will be taught live online via webinar to train students to become Certified Professional Coders. This comprehensive course is designed to prepare students for the AAPC CPC. The upcoming Live! 20-week webinar course, “LMC CPC Live Webinar 20 week course” will start March 7th and will meet an immediate need identified. This course will be a necessary step to assist students with becoming successful certified professionals. This course includes a virtual medical coding office to prepare their students to meet the current workforce needs.

Nowadays education can be shared worldwide and adjusted to meet local needs, LMC has developed this course with the purpose to tackle an immediate need for certified medical coders.

This twenty-week, path-breaking course will use a combination of live virtual webinar instruction and interactive online testing and lectures to address topics such as CPT, HCPCS, and ICD-10CM.

Throughout the course, Learn Medical Coding LLC. Instructors will focus on the need to study and practice coding techniques to develop a medical coding understanding that will allow students to comfortably apply for coding positions that are available for experienced coders.

The new course utilizes a format that is ground- breaking and a hybrid learning platform and will contribute to the ongoing worldwide discussion on online and distance learning, international education, and other game-changing educational models in a professional context. After meeting once per week for online training, students will complete a sequence of modules using LMC’s interactive learning platform, which supports a variety of online delivery methods, including pre-recorded lectures, video clips, readings, and discussion boards. LMC will provide participants with additional print materials; your knowledgeable instructor will provide live chapter reviews, ongoing feedback, and assessment for students. Those who have successfully completed the course will be eligible to take the AAPC CPC certification exam with confidence