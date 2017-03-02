Marjorie is a Georgia native, and we are very excited to add her as a team player that understands the importance of economic development in our state.

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marjorie Dykes as the new Marketing Director. With over 20 years' experience in the marketing arena, Ms. Dykes will bring her knowledge and expertise of events, publications, and member services to GMA at a time of unparalleled growth in the manufacturing industry.

“From our original core group of 16 people, GMA‘s membership has grown to over 200 members and five regional chapters,” said Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance. “Marjorie is a Georgia native, and we are very excited to add her as a team player that understands the importance of economic development in our state.”

In 2016, GMA hosted 85 events throughout the state including plant tours, networking events, tradeshows, and educational sessions. A newly appointed Educational Leadership Team comprised of 6 industry professionals will provide training at all manufacturing management levels. The expanded educational sessions will include: CFO Leadership, HR/EPA/OSHA Updates, LEAN Operations, VISION & Leadership Training, Sales & Marketing, LinkedIn and Social Media Workshops.

GMA’s largest event of the year is the Georgia Manufacturing Summit which will be held October 25, 2017, at the Cobb Galleria. This event will highlight leading manufacturers from across the state and provide an opportunity for like-minded executives and employees to connect and share their knowledge about best business practices.

“With the new climate of keeping manufacturing in the U.S., there is a renewed excitement for what this will mean for our industry,” said Mr. Moss. “There are over 10,000 manufacturing facilities in Georgia and our focus is to provide support, marketing opportunities, and better communication between manufacturers, their end users, and existing industry associations.”

About the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance:

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is a professional organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, and Georgia Manufacturing Calendar are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website http://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.