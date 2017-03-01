“While I am a panelist, I am also looking forward to coming to the Summit and attending panels that touch on culture and how to build the business case for making ethics a focus of your company culture.” - Lucy Fato, GC & Mng Director at Nardello

The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices is gearing up for its 9th Annual Global Ethics Summit, to be held on March 15-16 at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. As a preview to the main event, the Ethisphere Institute conducted informative interviews with leading faculty promoting their roles and expectations as panelists, and has publicized them in the form of short and insightful podcasts called “Ethicasts”.

“At the Global Ethics Summit I plan on discussing the shareholder value proposition,” Melissa Nandi, Vice President, Law, and Chief Compliance Officer, Rockwell Automation, said in her recent podcast. “Ethisphere does an amazing job at compiling and using data to show that companies with a strong commitment to ethics and a sustainable culture really do outperform their peers. Ethics are important but without shareholder value, the company will fail, so the two concepts must work hand-in-hand.”

The two-day event will feature business and compliance leaders from the US and abroad connecting for close to two days of content-rich conversation and shared best practices. A multidisciplinary faculty will be on display among 200 different companies and organizations taking a forward-thinking approach to issues that largely impact global business and integrity today. The “Ethicast” series of podcasts will preview some of the topics that will be addressed throughout the Summit from organizations such as Nokia, Ingredion, Rockwell Automation, Parsons, Nardello & Co., Kroll and more.

On day one of the Global Ethics Summit, Melissa Nandi and leaders from PepsiCo and Nokia will examine “The ROI of Compliance: How to Transform Compliance into Competitive Advantage.” Listen to Nandi’s exclusive podcast here: http://insights.ethisphere.com/rockwell-automation/.

In addition to business advantage and ethical value, experts will discuss a variety of issues including company culture, corporate governance, third party risk, human rights and more. The Summit is also enriched by peer-to-peer connection for leaders to benchmark, share practices and learn from one another.

“While I am a panelist, I am also looking forward to coming to the Summit and attending panels that touch on culture and how to build the business case for making ethics a focus of your company culture,” said Lucy Fato, General Counsel, Managing Director and Head of the Americas at Nardello & Co. “Ultimately, I am looking forward to learning more about employee engagement, education and responding to hotline issues. This is a great opportunity to learn from the best.”

On day one of the Global Ethics Summit, Lucy Fato is joined by leaders from GE and L'Oréal as they discuss “Company Culture: Measuring the Integrity of Your Organization.” Her exclusive podcast highlights culture and measuring the integrity of an organization in light of a new administration here: http://insights.ethisphere.com/nardello/.

Other Summit speakers and participating companies featured on the new “Ethicast” series include:



Christine Castellano, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at Ingredion Incorporated on “A Closer Look at Ingredion's E+C Program”

Jeffrey Eglash, Vice President, Ethics and Compliance at Nokia, on “Building a Culture of Leadership and Accountability”

Joe Spinelli, Senior Managing Director at Kroll, on “The Current State of Anti-Bribery and Corruption”

Avis Russell, Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at Parsons Corporation, on “Inside the 2017 Global Ethics Summit: Information Governance”

“Ethisphere is committed to working with companies worldwide to shine a spotlight on best practices in business integrity and performance,” said Kevin McCormack, Ethisphere’s Vice President of Global Thought Leadership and Programs. “What this Summit, and the leadership involved, does is take a concept such as ethics, which is often considered amorphous, and puts structure, metrics and real world examples behind it. Heading into its ninth year, this Summit continues to be a transformative event for all that attend, inspiring companies who understand that integrity has a measurable value and an enormous impact not just for the companies themselves, but for the multitude of stakeholders and communities they serve around the globe.”

Connect with some of the most respected influencers in business today and share in the culture conversations at the Global Ethics Summit on March 15-16, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt in New York City: https://globalethicssummit2017.com/. On Tuesday, March 14, Ethisphere will celebrate the 2017 World’s Most Ethical Companies® at our annual Gala Dinner: https://wmegala.com. Registration is still open for both events.

About Ethisphere

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with "Ethisphere Magazine". Ethisphere is also the leading provider of independent verification of corporate ethics and compliance programs that include: Ethics Inside® Certification and Compliance Leader Verification™. More information about Ethisphere can be found at: http://www.ethisphere.com.

Media Contact

Clea Nabozny

480.397.2658

Clea.Nabozny(at)ethisphere(dot)com