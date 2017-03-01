The findings were conclusive, unnerving, and overwhelming. While diet, exercise and genetics play a role in health, toxin overload is the one common link to these conditions.

Dr. Joseph Pizzorno, the founder of Bastyr University and “The Father of Evidence-Based Natural Medicine,” has found the one-link causing the epidemic proportion increase of type 2 diabetes, and many other chronic conditions, and a way to reverse them.

With prediabetes now approaching 37% of the U.S. population, and diabetes, once a rare condition just 50 years ago, plaguing over 9% of adults in America, this is ground-breaking news. This brings life-changing hope to what Dr. Pizzorno calls “The Sick Generation,” those in all age groups who are now trying to cope with ill-health and chronic conditions.

“In my practice, lectures and teaching of future health leaders, I became concerned with the conditions that have become common-place in adults in the prime of their lives. Over the past two years, my team has reviewed thousands of studies for clues that matched with the epidemic rise of chronic conditions, symptoms and ill-health. The findings were conclusive, unnerving, and overwhelming. While diet, exercise and genetics play a role in health, toxin overload is the one common link to these conditions,” says Dr. Pizzorno.

Pizzorno concluded that Toxins are the primary cause of chronic conditions including type 2 diabetes, auto-immune disease, obesity, heart disease, dementia, and many others. There are hundreds of toxins that we’re exposed to in our everyday activities, and they aren’t what you might think. This includes 60 well-researched toxins that are silent disruptors of our health including: environmental toxins, pesticides, heavy metals, plastics, food packaging, fabrics, household products, beauty products, and a shocking long list of items we commonly eat or use.

This daily toxin exposure results in an accumulation of toxins in our bodies, particularly when toxin clearance is impaired or limited. Toxins build-up overtime, and many take permanent residence, like a house guest that won’t leave. This overload of toxins disrupts the endocrine system, overtaxes the liver and overwhelms the kidneys.

“The impact toxins are having on our health is devastating, but the reversals have been equally astounding. Thousands of case studies have shown the body’s amazing ability to bounce-back, reverse course, and return to its normal healthy state,” says Pizzorno.

Now everyone has access to the same personalized approach that Dr. Pizzorno has successfully and safely used with his patients through his new book, The Toxin Solution, How Hidden Poisons in the Air, Water, Food, and Products We Use Are Destroying Our Health – AND WHAT WE CAN DO TO FIX IT.

Now this HIPAA health compliant tool integrates your labs and even DNA with your lifestyle information including medications, diet, toxins and more to deliver a one in a million solution, unique for you.

Health leaders from around the world are praising Dr. Pizzorno’s work including Dr. Mark Hyman, Director of The Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, “This book should be a mandatory part of all medical school curriculums. And for any human living in the 21st century seeking to improve their health, this book is the essential reading.”

