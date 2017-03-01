True Influence Announces InsightBASE Platform Expansion

We are excited to introduce the expansion of InsightBASE. We have enhanced the platform’s reporting capabilities and added options that provide more value and greater service to our customers.

True Influence announced today the expansion of their flagship platform, InsightBASE, to meet customer demand. The exponential growth of InsightBASE data combined with the addition of new data partners has provided even higher quality data and a more robust platform.

The new subscription options include:



Three new versions: Professional, Enterprise and Unlimited

Intelligence reports that provide insight into existing and new prospect organizations facilitating more informed marketing decisions

Verified data from customer defined target audiences will accelerate marketing and sales pipelines

Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence, announced the new InsightBASE subscription expansion in the following statement: “We are excited to introduce the expansion of InsightBASE. We have enhanced the platform’s reporting capabilities and added options that provide more value and greater service to our customers.”

The statement continued, “As Account-Based Marketing (ABM) continues to grow in B2B marketing initiatives, InsightBASE will be a powerful enabler of this growing category.” He also stated, “In fact, in 2016, Sirius Decisions identified InsightBASE in a new category called ‘Intent Monitoring’.”

InsightBASE is unique for B2B marketing and offers the largest source of Intent Signals, business intelligence reporting, combined with an intuitive and user-friendly GUI. This offers users significant value and the expansion offers pricing options to meet any size need and budget. Courtney Peters from SAS Institute, Inc. expressed her excitement about InsightBASE in the following quote:

“I am able to see how our accounts are behaving and if there is a fit for our solutions. This helps us prioritize our prospecting efforts with our sales team and point them to the right prospects, at the right time.”

About InsightBASE

InsightBASE is a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) Platform which monitors and curates online behavioral signals to facilitate marketers with the identification and engagement of prospects. A crucial feature that sets InsightBASE apart is that it operates ahead of the curve. Marketers can receive email alerts of prospect interest in near real-time and perform direct marketing outreach.

About True Influence

True Influence is the market leader in B2B targeting and innovative fact-based account marketing. Its clients include Google, IBM, Time Warner, and Oracle, among others. To learn more about True Influence, InsightBASE, or to request a product demonstration, visit: http://www.trueinfluence.com.