The firmware update—version 3.1—allows TF consoles and the recently released TF-RACK equipped with an NY64-D Dante™ interface card to connect to audio networks, such as Ravenna, that support the AES67 audio-over-IP interoperability standard.

The Dante audio network solution, developed by Audinate®, was first adopted by Yamaha in 2012 for its CL series digital mixing consoles. Since then, Dante has been the company’s network of choice for pro audio devices, including digital mixers, signal processors and power amplifiers.

The AES67 audio-over-IP interoperability standard was established by the Audio Engineering Society (AES) in September 2013. With this new firmware update, AES67 compatibility will allow Dante to communicate with a variety of other AES67 compatible audio networks—e.g. the Ravenna network by ALC NetworX, Q-LAN network from QSC and the Livewire+ network from Axis Audio—for even greater system flexibility.

As Audinate has already begun providing AES67 support in Dante, Yamaha is updating Dante-equipped products with corresponding firmware. Updates have already been announced for the CL/QL series digital mixing consoles and R series I/O racks, and this new firmware update v3.1 adds AES67 support to the TF series digital mixers line. It also supports Dante Device Lock, allowing PIN-based locking and unlocking of devices on a Dante network.

“The new v3.1 update adds AES67 support to our TF series mixers, continuing the process that began with updates for the CL/QL series mixers and R series I/O units,” said Nithin Cherian, marketing manager, MI Pro Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. “This will allow TF mixers to connect to Ravenna networks in live sound and other applications where they are already popular, further enhancing their versatility and value to our customers.”

Pricing and Availability

Firmware update v3.1 is a free update available now for all TF series digital mixing console users.

For more information about Yamaha TF series digital mixing consoles, please visit http://4wrd.it/tfseries

