Mozilla and BrowserStack Partner to Improve Mobile Web Testing

Mozilla, the maker of Firefox, and a pioneer and advocate for the Web for more than 15 years today announced a partnership with BrowserStack to enable developers to test mobile websites on both iOS and Android devices to ensure sites run flawlessly in Firefox.

BrowserStack is the leading mobile and web testing platform that is trusted by more than 36,000 companies globally including Microsoft, AirBnB, MasterCard and more. Web developers run tests in Browserstack so they can easily find and fix issues related to how their website looks and functions in different browsers across hundreds of device types.

Mobile browser testing is crucial to ensure that web sites function properly across all major browser platforms. This is central to Mozilla’s objective to make the web a more open and accessible place for everyone.

This partnership enables all web developers to take advantage of the BrowserStack Real Device Cloud, which allows anyone, anywhere to test their website on a physical Android or iOS device. Developers will be able to run their tests on Firefox mobile for free for one full year. In addition, they can test Firefox browsers on different desktop operating systems for 30 days.

“We know there are many reasons why the web breaks. There are so many standards, implemented differently by the browser vendors, billions of sites and numerous devices. That’s why cross-browser testing is so crucial, especially on mobile,” said David Bryant, Vice President of Platform Engineering for Firefox. “By partnering with BrowserStack, we at Mozilla are aiming to provide developers with an easy, free way to test their content everywhere, especially on Firefox, so that they can deliver quality experiences on any device and browser combination.”

Developers will be empowered to know that what they create will look as they intended on Firefox regardless of the browser, device or operating system. With its own data centers located around the world, BrowserStack is trusted by more than 1.6 million developers to provide the fastest and most accurate testing on physical devices. BrowserStack and Mozilla are contributing to a key focus of Mozilla, to ensure the web is healthy, open and where any device or browser can be used.

“The popularity of the mobile web continues to rise and so does the need to provide amazing experiences on all mobile browsers. To support the rapid increase in mobile web usage, we have invested heavily in our mobile infrastructure,” says Ritesh Arora, CEO, BrowserStack. “We are excited that Mozilla shares that vision, and together we are focused on providing the best testing experience to developers around the world.”

Users can take advantage of this partnership immediately by signing up at: http://www.browserstack.com/test-on-firefox-browser

