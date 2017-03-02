Full Spectrum Extracts as Nature Intended

We test and retest to make sure we are providing the highest quality supplements to the marketplace

Savesta LifeSciences Inc. will be showcasing their line of organic/wildcraft herbal supplements at the 2017 Natural Products Expo West Convention in Anaheim, March 9- 11th – booth #2185. New additions to their product portfolio include Boswellia Plus for bone and joint support and Turmeric, which helps maintain joint health and range of motion. Savesta’s philosophy combines the ancient Indian practice of Ayurveda, with advanced phytotechnology and Western knowledge to create their supplements. Savesta sources the purest and most potent ingredients available in nature and formulates them in the U.S.

Savesta’s product line consists of 15 high quality supplements that are rigorously tested to ensure that only the most desired plant compounds are included while heavy metals, pesticides and other toxins are screened out. The result is pure, potent and effective herbal solutions. “We test and retest to make sure we are providing the highest quality supplements,” says William Smart, President/CEO and 30-year industry veteran. “This includes sourcing the best ingredients while also searching for new raw botanicals to bring to the marketplace, with the goal being high purity, high potency.”

In addition to recent reformulation of their products, Savesta has relabeled and repackaged to improve consumer understanding of each product. The goal was to clearly communicate the purpose of the product first, with the ingredient being secondary. “Our goal was to help the consumer clearly identify the remedy for their ailment,” Smart said. “This is not something that is commonplace in this industry and we wanted to make the consumer purchasing decision easier.” Savesta’s line of products can be found at health food retailers nationwide and online where quality supplements are sold. Visit http://www.savestalife.com for a product locator by state.

The Savesta Difference:



Vegan capsules and tablets

Recyclable BPA free bottles

No toxic solvents

Organic and wildcrafted herbs grown without pesticides or fertilizers

Ingredients are thoroughly lab tested for potency, heaving metals and pesticides

No GMO ingredients

Non-irradiated herbs

Soy, wheat and gluten free

Made in the U.S.A.

Savesta Products:

Ashwagandha – Stress, Stamina & Brain Function

Boswellia – Joint & Respiratory Function

Boswellia Plus -Bone & Joint Support

Gymnema – The Sugar Destroyer

Mangosteen -Superior Antioxidant

Organic Garcinia – Healthy Weight Management

Organic Moringa – Natural Vitamins & Minerals, Superior Antioxidant

SeeWell ™ - Visual Health Performance

Shatavari – Phytoestrogenic Herb for Women

ThinkWell ™ - Healthy Brain Function

Tribulus – Men’s Rejuvenation and Vitality

Triphala – Detoxification and Digestion

Triphalax ® - Gentle Herbal Laxative

Turmeric – Healthy Joint Support

WinterWell ™ -Immune & Respiratory System Support

About Savesta:

Savesta LifeSciences Inc., USA is committed to bringing the most potent line of herbal supplements and bulk extracts to the marketplace. Our products are developed with the expertise of the Savesta Advisory Board, which includes some of the world’s most renowned Ayurvedic physicians and scientists. Founded in 2011, Savesta’s philosophy combines the ancient wisdom of Ayurvedic practices along with advanced phytotechnology to create supplements for optimal health and well-being. Savesta searches the globe to source the best ingredients, and our scientists are experts at producing “full spectrum” extracts with the highest level of potency, guaranteed.

For more information, visit: http://www.savestalife.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.