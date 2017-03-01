Circlepix Launches Lobby Listing Display for Brokers

Circlepix’s suite of marketing tools work together to help agents and brokers sell more homes faster and for more money. “We’re excited to be bolstering PIXmarketing with this free and valuable addition,” says Greg Gehring, COO of Circlepix.

Circlepix, the leader in real estate marketing automation, has announced the release of Lobby Listing Display. This service will be added to PIXmarketing, Circlepix’s premier marketing software, as a free add-on to all brokers who subscribe to the service.

The Lobby Listing Display offers a slide show presentation of a brokerage’s current listings, formatted for 16x9 monitors that can be put on display in their office lobby or in a street-facing window to attract additional attention.

The presentation includes listing information and images for each property displayed, as well as a suite of other customizable features. Brokers have the option to add a variety of lead-generation tools to their listings, such as QR codes and 24-hour information lines, and have complete control over color scheme and image layout. They can also customize the presentation by adding videos, logos, and company announcements that display between listings.

“The Lobby Listing Display’s customizable features really do make this a unique offering for brokers,” says Greg Gehring, Chief Operations Officer of Circlepix. “We’re excited to be bolstering PIXmarketing with this free and valuable addition that will help improve visitors’ experience in broker offices, while furthering brokers’ lead generation opportunities.”

PIXmarketing offers brokers numerous tools to help their offices and agents get maximum exposure for their listings, and the Lobby Listing Display is the first of several new broker-level enhancements that will launch in the coming months.

“We work hard to make PIXmarketing the best tool out there for both brokers and agents,” says Paige Viehweg, Product Manager for the Lobby Listing Display. “And with the addition of the Lobby Listing Display, we know brokers will recognize how PIXmarketing truly is head and shoulders above the competition.”

The Lobby Listing Display is ready for brokers to utilize in their Circlepix account.

About Circlepix

Circlepix is the leader in real estate marketing automation, with over 90,000 agents across the US and Canada using its services. Its three core platforms – PIXmarketing, PIXsocial and PIXmarketing – give real estate agents the tools they need to sell homes faster and for more money.

About PIXmarketing

PIXmarketing is a robust real estate marketing automation suite that connects to an agent’s MLS feed. PIXmarketing pulls property information and images, and automatically creates an entire marketing campaign, including a Property Site, YouTube video, flyers and more.