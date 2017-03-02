Fifth Annual Node Summit To Take Place July 25-27, 2017

Node Summit, the largest conference focused on Node.js’ transformative role in computing, today announced that its fifth annual conference will take place July 25-27, 2017 in San Francisco at the Mission Bay Conference Center. Launched in 2011 to bring together Node.js experts, enthusiasts and developers, this year’s Node Summit seeks to engage industry and technology thought leaders, enterprise users and Node.js developers in discussions that explore the challenges and opportunities for the dynamic runtime’s role at the center of the growing web ecosystem.

Last year’s Node Summit featured speakers and panelists from companies that represent a cross-section of industries capitalizing on Node.js including: Google, IBM, Netflix, eBay, Heroku, NodeSource, PayPal, Joyent, Capital One, Disney, Microsoft, FitBit, Qualcomm Life, McLaren Applied Technology and Intuit.

With more than 4.5 million users a month and an annual growth rate of 100 percent, Node.js is emerging as the universal platform for web applications, IoT, enterprise application development, and microservice architectures, according to the Node.js Foundation. With such expansive growth in users across numerous industries, attendees can expect inspired discussions at this year’s Node Summit.

“Node Summit brings together the entire Node.js ecosystem,” said Joe McCann, CEO and Co-Founder of NodeSource, the Node.js Company. “As a long-time supporter of the summit, we see the event as crucial for the Node.js community, while at the same time providing our customers the unique opportunity to expand their knowledge of industry best practices and emerging patterns in the open source community.”

Call for Speakers

In addition to invited speakers, Node Summit 2017 will once again include a selection of NodeTalks, presentations by leading experts and innovators from across the Node ecosystem. These speakers will share real-world Node.js case studies, challenges and opportunities in leveraging Node.js, and a range of other topics that will help attendees better understand and harness the power of Node.js in their application environments. See the NodeTalks page at nodesummit.com for more details and to submit a NodeTalk proposal.

Day Zero at Node Summit

Node Summit will again kick off with Day Zero, a unique opportunity for attendees to network with fellow Node.js enthusiasts while taking advantage of long-form sessions including tutorials, hands-on labs and highly engaging sessions led by some of the foremost Node.js experts. Attendance for Day Zero is limited to a smaller audience than the two main days and admission is granted based on the order of registration for Node Summit 2017.

Register Soon

We expect another sold-out Node Summit. Anyone looking to connect with the movers and shakers of the Node.js ecosystem – Enterprises, entrepreneurs, technology experts, thought leaders and investors – should not miss this event. Register today to lock in early bird pricing and guarantee your spot at Node Summit 2017.

