The 3p multispectral sensor from SLANTRANGE provides immediate crop data for drone-based imaging in agriculture. Qualcomm Snapdragon Flight is an ideal platform to provide the processing power for SLANTRANGE’s on-board analytics.

SLANTRANGE, Inc., a leading provider of next-generation, drone-based remote sensing and analytics systems for agriculture, announced today the release of their new 3p multispectral sensor system for agriculture drones. The 3p is built on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Flight™ drone platform, a highly optimized platform for drones and robotics applications, providing the 3p with one of the most powerful on-board processing solutions in the industry.

“Agriculture plays an important role globally and applying drone technologies with analytics has a lot of potential to help the farming industry,” said Said Bakadir, Product Manager, Staff, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm Snapdragon Flight is an ideal platform to provide the processing power for SLANTRANGE’s on-board analytics, and the 3p showcases how our connectivity and compute technologies can not only contribute to the growing commercial drone industry but can help the farming industry.”

The 3p harnesses the power of Snapdragon Flight to provide quantitative metrics about the status, health, and yield potential of crops immediately after a drone flight, enabling growers, agronomists, and drone service providers to scale their operations almost anywhere in the world, with no dependence on high-bandwidth network infrastructure or large-scale computing power. The 3p also incorporates SLANTRANGE’s patented technique for delivering accurate crop measurements under changing sunlight conditions, a critical prerequisite for trend analysis and yield forecasting.

The 3p continues to build on the power of SlantView™, the in-field software analytics solution developed by SLANTRANGE, which will soon be available with a variety of flexible processing options to meet the needs of all users, from academic researchers to global enterprise customers to the smallest of farmers.

“The 3p is the first platform to push aerial imaging analytics directly to the farm, so the value of aerial crop measurement can truly benefit all of the world’s farming acres, not just the small fraction of acres with high-bandwidth network access,” said Michael Ritter, CEO of SLANTRANGE. “The 3p is the most efficient and effective collection and analytics solution for the agriculture drone market and provides a scalable platform for growth and expansion to address the massive market for aerial agricultural imaging.”

The 3p will be on display and available for demos at the Commodity Classic tradeshow in San Antonio, Texas from March 2 to March 4, Booth 1927. The 3p will be available through the SLANTRANGE online store or from any of SLANTRANGE’s global distributors.

About SLANTRANGE

SLANTRANGE is an agricultural intelligence company that develops and markets sensors and analytics systems designed specifically for the needs of farmers. By quickly providing insights from the field, SLANTRANGE gives farmers more control over agricultural land, helping to reduce operational costs and improve decision making. To learn more, please visit http://www.slantrange.com.

