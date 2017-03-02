SPOSEA next wave of change is sweeping across retail as the industry looks out to leverage digital technologies to reach the modern shopper

SPOSEA, a privately held company and software innovator in the Price Optimization & Management for the SAP software market today announced the acquisition of Darwinpricing LLC, a leader in Dynamic Pricing Solution for Geo-Targeted Price Optimization.

The popularity of shopping comparison platforms like Amazon and Google Shopping is increasing the pressure on e-Commerce companies to monitor the prices of their competitors, and adjust their own prices in real-time to stay competitive around the clock.

Price intelligence is becoming a big buzzword these days. But to be ignorant of even the most comprehensive price intelligence data in the world is not an option.

The secret to boost the profitability of e-Commerce is to display different prices on your website depending on the physical location of customers, and to run and analyse split tests every day to find out the optimal price points in every location. It is easily done with managed price tools like Darwinpricing.

"The acquisition of Darwinpricing strengthens Sposea's position as a leading end-to-end price data management and optimization software provider to the industry as insight in pricing becomes increasingly ubiquitous," said Anjo De Heus, president and CEO, SPOSEA. "Darwinpricing's dynamic pricing solution for geo targeted price optimization capability aligns perfectly with our BrightPrice suite of solutions, allowing Sposea to leverage analytics to offer comprehensive product enhancements to our customers."

A recent study by JDA/PwC states that the next wave of change is sweeping across retail as the industry looks out to leverage digital technologies to reach the modern shopper. The survey of more than 350 global retailers finds that a digital transformation strategy is their number one priority in 2017; 69 percent of the executives say that they plan to increase their investment in digital transformation over the next year.

BrightPrice suite of price management solution is integrated into SAP and certified by SAP for NetWeaver and SAP HANA and deliver deal management, customer pricing quotation, price data management and real-time data science to help customers identify sales opportunities that are most likely to close, offers that are most likely to sell, and prices that are most likely to win.

The Darwinpricing solution will be offered as part of the BrightPrice suite, and will not only focus on SAP Software, but also on retailers who have other back end systems, such as Salesforce and Oracle. The solution already supports a wide variety of E-Commerce platforms such as Shopify, Magento, Intershop, Shopware, Shopify, Woo commerce, osCommerce, 3dcart and many others.

The team of Darwinpricing will be integrated in Sposea, and the on-boarding has already begun. Sposea is very pleased that the whole team of Darwinpricing has agreed to stay on, and be part of the fast-growing company.

About Sposea

SPOSEA B.V. Driving profitability by SIMPLIFYING SAP Price Data Optimization, Management & Execution. Enabling the SAP ecosystem with enterprise-wide Price Management, increasing margins through optimized prices. With its family of products, BrightPrice Manager and BrightPrice DealManager, SPOSEA provides its customers with out of the box solutions for effectively managing Pricing in SAP.

Sposea B.V., headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and offices in Morristown, New Jersey; Walldorf, Germany; and Kerala, India.

