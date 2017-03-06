“This year it means these 26 organizations can leverage the funding we provide as they see fit, allowing them to apply the grant in a way that best facilitates the advancement of health and wellness in the community.” - AHF Board Chair Elizabeth Dreicer

For the eighth consecutive year, Alliance Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has awarded Mission Support Grants to nonprofit organizations committed to advancing health and wellness in San Diego and Imperial Counties. AHF Executive Director Nancy Sasaki and AHF Program Officer Michele Silverthorn announced the recipients to the public Monday, March 6, 2017.

Through the Mission Support Grant (MSG) program, AHF aims to catalyze real, sustainable change by funding organizations that advance health and wellness for those in need. The 2017 Mission Support Grant amounts range from $25,000 to $100,000 per recipient, totaling $1 million.

Grants are awarded to nonprofits in San Diego and Imperial Counties who serve the most vulnerable of our populations: the poor, uninsured and underinsured, children and the homeless.

“Our Mission Support Grants program continues to provide core operating support to recipients,” said AHF Board Chair Elizabeth Dreicer. “This year it means these 26 organizations can leverage the funding we provide as they see fit, allowing them to apply the grant in a way that best facilitates the advancement of health and wellness in the community.”

The 2017 recipients in San Diego County are: Access Youth Academy, Angels Foster Family Agency, Bastyr University, Community Health Improvement Partners, ElderHelp of San Diego, Environmental Health Coalition, Just In Time For Foster Youth, Monarch School Project, Multicultural Health Foundation, Neighborhood House Association, North County Lifeline, Inc., Olivewood Gardens, Project New Village, Reality Changers, San Diego Hunger Coalition, Somali Family Service of San Diego, UCSD Student Run Free Clinic, Voices for Children and Chula Vista Community Collaborative.

In Imperial County, the 2017 Mission Support Grant recipients are: Boys and Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley, Imperial Valley Food Bank, Comite Civico del Valle, Cancer Resource Center of the Desert, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Imperial County, Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo and Neighborhood House of Calexico, Inc.

Ricardo Ortega, Executive Director of Neighborhood House of Calexico explains, “In partnership with the Alliance Healthcare Foundation we have increased our capacity to provide meals to children, continue to work with homeless women in Imperial County to increase their knowledge of how to acquire health related resources, as well as, work to develop collaborative opportunities with other agencies. During these coming times it will be critical to continue to work together as low-income families, homeless, and immigrants face a troubling future.”

The recipients were selected February 21, 2017, after a detailed application and selection process that began in fall 2016.

“We are looking forward to working with the 2017 Mission Support grantees,” Sasaki said. “We learn so much about the needs of our target populations through their services and building strong relationships.”

To learn more about Alliance Healthcare Foundation’s Mission Support Grant program, visit http://AllianceHF.org/grants/mission-support/.

About Alliance Healthcare Foundation

Alliance Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a San Diego-based nonprofit which works with nonprofit, government and community agencies to advance health and wellness throughout the San Diego and Imperial Counties. AHF works to serve the most vulnerable – the poor, uninsured and underinsured, children and the homeless – by providing grants, advocacy and education to support its region.

To learn more about AHF, visit: AHF on Facebook, AHF on LinkedIn, AHF on Google+, AHF on YouTube, AHF on Twitter.

To learn more about AHF’s grantees, visit their Grantee Page.