BlueMelon – New Version of the Photo Selling Platform Released

BlueMelon (http://www.bluemelon.com), remains dedicated to providing a wide range of options in a comprehensible package for both photography and video professionals as well as newcomers to the digital image commerce. Basing its digital download product line on the close and continuous cooperation with the users, it was logical that offering larger flexibility in the payment methods was the next step. Business Package in the new version of BlueMelon fulfills this objective by integrating PayPal and 2Checkout payment processing.

With the introduction of payment processors, it is now possible to combine the nuances of their settings and accessibility with the intuitiveness of BlueMelon price lists and customization of download products. Moreover, all profit goes directly to the seller’s PayPal or 2Checkout account eliminating the need for withdrawal requests from BlueMelon and making a double control of any order that much easier. Finally, without the need to handle transaction costs, BlueMelon has lowered the service fee to 8%.

In the words of BlueMelon CEO, Miroslav Liska: “We transformed the Business model since it was impossible to offer the level of comfort for purchases that our sellers and their customers expected while at the same time making the options accessible and easily manageable. What is also important is that 3rd party payment processors allow us to focus on what we do best – protecting photos and videos and offering ways to sell them exactly according to the sellers’ and customers’ needs.”

The integration of payment processors follows the tradition of clearly defined steps which ensure both satisfaction and speed. The only drawback is that the user has to leave the familiarity of BlueMelon for a short time to connect the services.

The focus on downloadable products brings with it another change. Though prints were long considered the standard service, their popularity took a fall. As one of the guiding principles of BlueMelon services remains their ease of use, offering prints alongside downloadable products became an impediment. Consequently, prints are no longer available for purchase through BlueMelon.

Learn more about BlueMelon:

BlueMelon (http://www.bluemelon.com) is a Web 2.0 photo hosting and selling application extensively utilizing JavaScript for a flowing and seamless experience. It has been providing photo hosting services since the April of 2009. Its services have been rapidly developing with great attention to usability and customizability and are now considered top-quality of their kind. This feature-rich service is constantly gaining popularity around the world among both professional, and amateur photographers, as well as ambitious digital artists. Visit http://www.bluemelon.com for a free full-featured trial account, more information and the newest development.