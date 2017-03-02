Teach Music America Week - March 20-26 "We are hoping to give birth to a multitude of new musicians who will continue reaping the benefits of playing music long after the month of March is over"

It is estimated that over 600 Music Schools across 48 states will be participating in the 3rd Annual "Teach Music America" from March 20th to March 26th . During this week, Keep Music Alive is encouraging musicians and music schools across the country to offer one free 30 minute lesson to new interested students. All interested music students (children and adults) are also encouraged to seek out a participating music school or musician. Teach Music America Week is held every year during the 3rd week of March to coincide with National "Music in Our Schools Month" (MiOSM).

Vincent James, founder of Keep Music Alive states: “We all know that sometimes the biggest hurdle to doing something is just getting started. With Teach Music America, we are hoping to give birth to a multitude of new musicians who will continue reaping the benefits of playing music long after the month of March is over.”

Some of the largest music school chains in the nation will be participating with many of their locations including the Guitar Center, Music & Arts and legendary School of Rock where complimentary intro music lessons are offered year-round. For more information on “Teach Music America” week please visit http://www.TeachMusicAmerica.org or contact Vincent James at (610) 874-6312 or vincent(at)keepmusicalive(dot)org.

“Keep Music Alive” is an organization dedicated to promoting the value of music in our world: educationally, therapeutically and overall making us a happier society. They have published the book “88+ Ways Music Can Change Your Life” featuring over 150 inspirational music stories from musicians, music teachers and music fans from around the world including a number of celebrities. 50% of the proceeds from “88+ Ways Music” are donated to organizations that provide instruments and music instruction to schools and communities where arts education is lacking.