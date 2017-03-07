Match Analysis It’s not about big data, but about making big data accessible and meaningful to the people who have the expertise to use that information well

When Silicon Valley-based Match Analysis launched Tango Online thirteen years ago, it changed performance analysis in the soccer (football) industry, revolutionizing how coaches, analysts and players applied match statistics and video to analyse their own and opponent performances.

Presenting detailed statistical data as interactive charts, timelines, rankings, and info-graphics, fully integrated with the corresponding streaming video, the unique cloud based platform proved to be way ahead of its time.

Today Match Analysis announces the introduction of Tango Online 6.0, further enhancing the user experience and increasing the benefits and insights for their clients. Incorporating the popular system’s best elements, the revised version adds a wide range of new analytical features to expand how teams interact with data and video to study and improve performances. The launch represents the sixth major update of Tango Online’s ground-breaking functionality and the fourth visual redesign of the industry’s most popular online analytic platform.

Along with new streamlined interface and graphics, Tango Online 6.0 provides seasonal and aggregate analysis options designed with the performance analyst role in mind including:



Complete “All-in-One” seasonal views that take data, charts, and graphics for individual players or teams and expand that perspective to the entire season allowing comparative analysis and trend visualization

A new suite of analytical tools for comparative evaluation of players including a unique player performance modelling tool that allows complete instantaneous player ranking based on a user-customizable range of key performance indicators (KPIs)

A unique player ranking and evaluation tool that provides a multi-parameter player comparison against a pool of players allowing analysis of the multi-axis nature of player performance

The latest developments to Tango Online 6.0 build on the major platform innovations Match Analysis instituted last year. The new foundational technology significantly enhanced the user experience, with lighting fast speed, greater mobile compatibility, upgraded video player quality and functionality and wide ranging Operating System (OS) support using the latest evolving online technologies.

Tango Online continues to be the only major soccer performance analysis system on the market that fully integrates data and video allowing coaches, analysts, AND players to immediately and instantly connect objective statistical analysis with subjective video analysis. Coaches and players with access to Tango Online review tens of thousands of pages and videos via Tango Online every season. Players appreciate the convenience of opening Tango Online using their mobile phone, tablet or computer to review every instance in a match or to study an upcoming opponent or individual player to learn their tendencies and identify opportunities to exploit.

“It’s not about big data, but about making big data accessible and meaningful to the people who have the expertise to use that information well,” said Mark Brunkhart, Match Analysis’s President. “The impact our tools have is based on how many people in the organization, from player to manager to head coach to analyst and fitness staff, are actively engaging with data and video. The new Tango Online expands that reach even further.”

Tango Online 6.0 cements Match Analysis’s position in the market as the most rapidly evolving and simultaneously most mature and feature rich football analytics platform on the market. “We have set ourselves apart by being one step ahead of the industry. Every couple of years we launch a product that changes the sport. There is no company that has successfully brought more new technology to the highest levels of football in the last 20 years than Match Analysis.”

For further information on Tango Online 6.0 and the full Match Analysis product suite contact:

Stephen Hamilton

+1-213-321-9554

stephen(at)matchanalysis(dot)com

Media enquiries contact:

Matt Murray

+44 (0) 7712 647962

matt(at)matchanalysis(dot)com

About Match Analysis

Match Analysis is the leading pioneer in high performance analytical tools for soccer (football). Over the past decade, Match Analysis has worked with almost every top club in North America and top media outlets including the New York Times World Cup coverage. In 2013, Match Analysis's K2 Panoramic Video Camera System was implemented in every stadium in Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

Current Match Analysis clients include all 18 Liga MX clubs in Mexico, MLS clubs, the Mexican national team, and a wide array of college and amateur sides. Match Analysis offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services including video indexing and archiving, statistical analysis, live data collection, player tracking, fitness reports and performance analysis.

http://www.matchanalysis.com