Woobi speaking at ad:tech India

Leading adtech firm, Woobi will be speaking at ad:tech India 2017, one of the most prominent industry events in the region. Chaya Soggot, founder and CEO of Woobi will participate in a session about Programmatic under the title: "TOP 10 THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE YOU VENTURE INTO PROGRAMMATIC", on March 10th.

Woobi’s programmatic video platform is designed to remove the barrier of entry for brand advertisers into in-game advertising, allowing brands to engage with players where they spend a significant part of their time, with all the benefits of programmatic buying. Woobi’s technology lets brands become an integral part of the game and the gaming experience, providing developers with superior monetization capabilities, a stronger user base, improved retention and LTV.

“Although predicted to account for approx. 80% of online advertising by 2018, programmatic buying has yet to account for a substantial share of digital ad spend in India”, says Chaya Sogoot, Woobi’s CEO. “This session will provide buyers and sellers with the opportunity to learn more about programmatic and its benefits, present key challenges for programmatic media in India and examples of how brands & agencies use it to improve digital results. I am very much looking forward to the event.”

The session “TOP 10 THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE YOU VENTURE INTO PROGRAMMATIC” is scheduled for 11:40 AM, Friday March 10th at the “Royal Ballroom”. Programmatic experts from Indianexpress, Pubmatic, Mindshare and Oracle will share the stage at this highly interesting panel.

More details on the event can be found here:

https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/