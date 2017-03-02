Dr. Ichak Adizes “After carefully considering the background of Dr. Adizes, the choice to publish his books was easy. Leaders in the Russian Federation and the United States, as well as Executive Excellence Journal list him as one of the top 30 consultants in America!

Mann, Ivanov, & Ferber have announced that over 57,000 copies of books by Dr. Ichak Adizes with titles such as “Managing Corporate Lifecycles,” “How to Solve the Mismanagement Crisis,” “Mastering Change,” and “Pursuit of Prime,” sold between the years 2015 – 2017.

“After carefully considering the background of Dr. Ichak Adizes, the choice to publish his books was easy. Leaders in the Russian Federation and the United States, as well as Executive Excellence Journal put him on their list of the Top 30 Consultants in America.” - Artem Stepanov, CEO of Mann, Ivanov, & Ferber

Dr. Adizes’s books cover a wide range of organizational change management issues, including:



how to accelerate profitability, growth, while capturing more market share

how to change corporate culture

how to accelerate the maturation of a fast-growing organization.

how to revitalize an aging or under-performing organization.

how to strengthen a management team.

how to integrate acquisitions and mergers.

how to harness conflicts between founders, owners, board members, partners, and family members.

how to transition leadership and ownership to the next generation.

About "Managing Corporate Lifecycles": In his breakthrough book 'Corporate Lifecycles', Dr. Ichak Adizes, one of the premier authorities on organizational change management, traced the typical corporate path from inception to decline, revealing patterns of growth and change common to businesses as varied as Bank of America to Domino's Pizza.

“Dr. Adizes’s book, "Managing Corporate Lifecycles," is the most comprehensive in the field. His whole systems approach is masterful in viewing organizational development as a living organism that corresponds to cycles in human and planetary biology. His models are brilliant in how they can be applied to micro levels of interpersonal relations as well as macro levels of governments. His work is a contribution to the entire field of human endeavor. – Rama J. Vernon, President, Center for International Dialogue, Academy for Conflict Resolution and Peace Studies

About Dr. Ichak Adizes: Over the course of more than 40 years, Dr. Ichak Kalderon Adizes has developed and refined a proprietary methodology that bears his name. He is the founder and CEO of the Adizes Institute, which is headquartered in Carpinteria, California. The Adizes Methodology enables corporations, governments, and complex organizations to achieve exceptional results and manage accelerated change without destructive conflicts. Leadership Excellence Journal named him one of the Top 30 Thought Leaders in the United States, and Executive Excellence Journal put him on their list of the Top 30 Consultants in America. In recognition of his contributions to management theory and practice, Dr. Adizes has received 18 honorary doctorates from Universities in ten countries.