Changes in the market...influenced the outlook on certain investments and the appetite for risk in general.

Linda C. Mack, founder and president of Mack International, LLC, the premier retained executive search and family office strategic management/human capital consulting firm, was invited to be a facilitator for the Opal Financial Group 2017 European Family Office Winter Symposium in London, UK, February 1-2.

The conference is one of Opal’s annual events for high-net-worth individuals and family offices from around the world. Linda C. Mack moderated the first day’s workshop on “Innovative Investment Strategies.” She was joined by a panel of experts including Mohammad Al Duaij, CEO, Alea Global Group - Kuwait; Chris Fiegen, Managing Partner, Grass Lake Capital, LLC; and Michael Kraft, CEO, Hi-Rise Capital Ltd. Together they explored strategic structuring techniques and shared their thoughts around how they are approaching investment strategies in light of global uncertainties. “It was interesting to hear where they saw opportunities,” said Linda. “They all agreed that changes in the market in the past year or so influenced the outlook on certain investments and the appetite for risk in general.”

A universal sense of challenge was attributed to the geopolitical scene including Brexit, the Trump victory, the tenuous upcoming French and German elections. According to Linda, it was clear the uncertainties were driving the need to “think outside the box.” “The main question became, “Given the situation, where are the opportunities and how can we manage associated implications?”

There was high audience participation throughout the session. “There were lots of great questions and a dynamic exchange of ideas,” said Linda. A broad spectrum of insights on potential opportunities were considered including real estate, natural resources, oil royalties, security lending, energy, water, food, and agriculture.

Overall, people expressed mixed opinions about whether they felt the U.S. market was overpriced or appropriately priced. Some thought a correction was imminent and others thought the market was a true reflection of heightened anticipation of regulatory reform and tax reform. Both reforms--expected during the Trump administration--were viewed as benefiting business, consequently, driving optimism.

At the conclusion of the session, conversations about the “macros” in the market continued. “This session spurred a lot of discussion. The trends, themes, and events on a local, regional and global basis were of keen interest to family members and executives facing uncertainties while building their investment portfolios.”

About Mack International LLC

Mack International is the premier, boutique retained executive search and strategic management/human capital consulting firm serving national and international clients in the family office, family business enterprise and the wealth management industries on national and international basis. Founded in 2002, the firm has achieved an exceptional track record of success as evidenced by its unmatched industry expertise, in-depth market knowledge and unparalleled track record of success. Founder and President, Linda C. Mack has established proprietary methodologies such as the Mack 360© and is credited for having coined the term “expert generalist” in the industry.