Cognition Cockpit Platform and Human Factors Engineering

Cognition Corporation, a software company specializing in medical device compliance and commercialization, has announced a Human Factors Engineering (HFE) keynote speaker for its 2017 User Conference.

“This is going to be an exciting talk,” says David Cronin, CEO of Cognition. “Human Factors is a dynamic part of product development, and our speaker will demonstrate just how effective it can be.”

Ed Israelski, PhD, CHFP, this year’s keynote speaker, is a pioneer in the world of HFE. His speech will focus on developing a deeper understanding of best practices as they apply to the design and evaluation of medical devices, as well as which HFE /usability engineering methods are critical to getting device applications approved in the US and international markets.

“FDA and other international bodies now require Human Factors in regulatory submission, and no one is more in touch with this type of engineering than Dr. Israelski,” says Mr. Cronin.

Dr. Israelski has spent decades leading the charge in his field. As an independent HFE consultant, he guides his clients to apply human capabilities and limitations—plus behavioral science methods—to their product design processes.

“We at Cognition encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about Human Factors to join us at our 2017 User Conference in March,” says Mr. Cronin. “The talk will be both enlightening and entertaining.”

Register for the 2017 Cognition User Conference here.

Cognition Corporation, based in Lexington, Massachusetts, has offered solutions for product development compliance for more than fifteen years. Cognition offers two core products: Cognition Cockpit™ and Cognition Compass™. Thousands of users worldwide use Cognition solutions to manage their product development process and meet regulatory, performance, and-time to-market goals. For more information, visit http://www.cognition.us or call (781) 271-9300.

###