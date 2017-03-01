Kerry Steigerwalt Recognized with Top 100 Trial Lawyers Award

Mr. Steigerwalt has been named one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America for five consecutive years, from 2012 to 2016.

San Diego Injury Lawyer is proud to announce that attorney Kerry Steigerwalt has again been named one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America by The National Trial Lawyers. This recognition speaks to Mr. Steigerwalt's continued dedication to the legal field, and his deep concern for each of his clients.

Mr. Steigerwalt has been named one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America for five consecutive years, from 2012 to 2016. This demonstrates a consistent and continuing commitment to excellence in the legal field.

About the Top 100 Trial Lawyers Award

The Top 100 Trial Lawyers is a premier, invitation-only organization comprised of esteemed attorneys practicing throughout the United States. To become part of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers, attorneys must meet strict criteria in civil plaintiff law or criminal defense law.

A full list of the attorneys who are part of this elite group of litigators can be found at The National Trial Lawyers (thenationaltriallawyers.org).

The Selection Process for This Award

In order to become one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers, candidates must first be nominated by one of their peers. Generally the peer will have recognized a demonstration or multiple examples of the nominee's excellence in the field of law. This typically means:



Sound legal qualifications

Strong leadership skills

Successful trial record

Good standing among peers

Board Certification as a trial lawyer

Memberships within other legal organizations

Notable ratings with established legal groups

Following a nomination, The National Trial Lawyers initiates a multi-phase vetting process. This process combines third-party research and objective criteria to determine whether or not the nominee really is among the top 100 lawyers in his or her state.

Membership into the Top 100 Trial Lawyers does not renew automatically. To qualify for membership, an attorney's record and accomplishments must be reevaluated each year.

Continuing a Record of Legal Excellence

Since 2012, Mr. Steigerwalt has consistently been a member of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers. That means annual evaluations of his performance as an attorney have demonstrated a high level of performance from year to year.

In addition to honors from the Top 100 Trial Lawyers and The National Trial Lawyers, Mr. Steigerwalt has also received high peer ratings from Martindale-Hubbell. His consistent AV-rating (Preeminent) over the course of the last decade places Mr. Steigerwalt among the top 10 percent of attorneys in the United States.

About National Trial Lawyers

The National Trial Lawyers is an organization whose primary mission is to promote excellence and high standards in the legal profession. This is achieved through a variety of education, training, and networking programs, allowing leaders in the field to share and pool their expertise.

Members of The National Trial Lawyers work in plaintiff civil and criminal defense, allowing them to better generate legal strategies and discuss their approaches to law.

