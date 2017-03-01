Fisher Unitech’s Subscription Manager, Chad Vannatta, and Director of Software Sales, Chris Tarka, accepted the awards on behalf of the company. “We are the largest SOLIDWORKS technology and services provider to ever make SOLIDWORKS Elite Club, which is something we can all be extremely proud of,” said Chad Vannatta.

Fisher Unitech, one of the world’s largest technology providers of 3D design software tools and 3D printers, announced today that it has received two SOLIDWORKS Elite Club awards. Both Prism Engineering (now Fisher Unitech) and Fisher Unitech each received recognition from Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS Corp. for outstanding sales and support services. This is another example of how well aligned the companies were when Fisher Unitech acquired Prism Engineering in June of 2016.

The two SOLIDWORKS Elite Club awards were presented to Fisher Unitech at the SOLIDWORKS World 2017 conference held February 5-8 in Los Angeles, California. Fisher Unitech’s Subscription Manager, Chad Vannatta, and Director of Software Sales, Chris Tarka, accepted the awards on behalf of the company.

The awards recognize Fisher Unitech as one of the top SOLIDWORKS technology and services providers in North America. Membership in the SOLIDWORKS Elite Club signifies that Fisher Unitech exceeds the highest standards for customer retention, subscription support renewals, and software technical support.

“This is truly an accomplishment and not an easy task,” said Suzanne Wolgast, Director of Customer Experience at Fisher Unitech. “To receive the SOLIDWORKS Elite Club award a SOLIDWORKS technology and services provider needs to achieve a subscription service renewal rate of 95% accompanied by an initial attach rate of 95% for the entire year. I am proud that both Fisher Unitech and Prism Engineering each won the award and look forward to continuing our dedication to the best customer experience.”

Why Fisher Unitech

When asked what it is that makes Fisher Unitech stand out above other SOLIDWORKS technology providers, Esteban Gaytan, the Director of Technical Services at Fisher Unitech said, “We pride ourselves on how we support our customers. This is an example too of how Prism Engineering’s mission of ensuring high customer service standards continues now with Fisher Unitech.”

Fisher Unitech customers now have access to one of the largest technical support teams in its industry. “Each team member whether originally from Fisher Unitech or Prism Engineering brings deep expertise and a lot of passion that we all thrive on,” said Gaytan. “Not only are our customers getting software from us, but they are getting world class training and technical support to ensure they get the most value out of the technology.”

Facts about Fisher Unitech



Located in 22 states across the greater Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and New England

Supports 15,000 customers

Trained 14,000 students last year

Largest technical team of experts in both software and hardware: 53 experts with over 525 certifications and 244 years of experience combined

Average technical support call wait time: 1 minute 45 seconds

Customer satisfaction rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

#1 seller of Stratasys 3D printers worldwide

2,200 3D printers installed and supported

“Obtaining our goal to make SOLIDWORKS Elite Club has been years in the making,” said Chad Vannatta. “We have made subscription services a high priority and worked extremely hard to refine and enhance our process. We have invested in our dedicated Subscription team with SolidWorks training and sales training.”

Achieving SOLIDWORKS Elite Club reflects the hard work of not only Fisher Unitech’s Subscription, Technical Support and Sales teams to achieve this goal—it reflects the dedication to customer service by all employees.

“We are the largest SOLIDWORKS technology and services provider to ever make SOLIDWORKS Elite Club, which is something we can all be extremely proud of,” concluded Vannatta.

About Fisher Unitech

Fisher Unitech is fundamentally improving manufacturing in America by delivering, supporting and training customers on the best product development software and additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions available. The company delivers 3D software and hardware, which enables customers to design, validate and manage innovative products from prototyping to manufacturing. Fisher Unitech is the largest seller of Stratasys 3D printers in the world and one of the leading SOLIDWORKSTM providers. We have best-in-class technical experts who work proactively to ensure that customers gain the most value from their investment with award-winning training options, consultation, and support. Fisher Unitech has locations in 22 states across the greater Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and New England. For more information, visit http://www.fisherunitech.com.

About SOLIDWORKS

Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS Corp. offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn and use, and work together to help you design products better, faster, and more cost-effectively. The SOLIDWORKS focus on ease-of-use allows more engineers, designers and other technology professionals than ever before to take advantage of 3D in bringing their designs to life. For more information, visit http://www.solidworks.com.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 210, 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit http://www.3ds.com.