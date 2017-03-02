Spanish-speakers around the world can now earn the industry’s only HR certification for early career professionals with this Spanish translation.

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®), the premier HR credentialing organization for the global human resource management profession, is now offering a Spanish aid for its new, early career HR credential, the Associate Professional in Human Resources™ (aPHR™). Applications to take the Spanish-aid aPHR exam are now being accepted at http://www.hrci.org/spanish for test dates on or after March 15.

2mProgress, a pioneer in the design and delivery of HRCI certification preparation courses and an HRCI Premier Alliance partner, is now offering aPHR certification preparation classes for Spanish-speaking individuals throughout Spain, Europe and Latin America. They offer exam preparation to professionals from Spanish-language countries seeking to earn world-class certifications. To find out more about their globally available resources visit http://www.2mprogress.com.

“Spanish-speakers around the world can now earn the industry’s only HR certification for early career professionals with this Spanish translation,” said HRCI CEO Amy Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE. HRCI offers certification exams for all levels of HR practice with Spanish translations, having introduced Spanish aids for its PHRi™ (Professional in Human Resources – International™) and SPHRi™ (Senior Professional in Human Resources – International™) in 2015. “Our partner 2mProgress has a deep commitment to HR best practices. HRCI believes in the strength of our partnerships because together, our work helps build and assess HR competencies throughout an HR professional’s career.”

“When organizations hire professionals certified by HRCI, they trust that HRCI certifications are the gold standard and that HRCI follows the best practices to develop these world-class certifications. HRCI certification holders have a full grasp of all of the essential human resource management concepts and current practices defined for each exam level, and possess the acumen to help their companies achieve their business goals,” said Josefina Riber, CEO of 2mProgress.

“2mProgress is playing a leading role in ensuring that HR best practices are in place throughout Spain, Europe and Latin American thanks to our partnerships and alliances with top HR organizations such as HR Certification Institute,” said Alejandro Uceda, Director General of 2mProgress.

2mProgress’ network of partnerships and alliances also includes:



Asociación Centro de Dirección de Recursos Humanos, Spain’s leading independent association for HR professionals;

Trabanjando.com, Latin American’s leading employability initiative that includes one of the region’s largest employment portals plus a labor community consisting of more than 2,600 partner sites including major universities, institutes, chambers of commerce, media, business associations, professionals and municipalities;

Instituto Internacional de Capital Humano, which has launched the first master’s degree in Human Resources incorporating HRCI certification in Spain and Latin America;

La Conferencia de Rectores de las Universidades Españolas (The Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities), and the CertiUni Foundation, which is sponsored by Banco De Santander, CEOE Formacion (Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales), and CEPYME (the Spanish Federation of Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises);

and Jointalent, an international talent management firm operating in Spain, Peru, Colombia and Costa Rica.

About HRCI

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) is the premier professional credentialing organization for the worldwide human resources profession. For over 40 years, the nonprofit HRCI has set the standard for HR mastery and excellence around the globe through developing and administering best-in-class certifications, including the NCCA-accredited Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®) and Senior Professional in Human Resources® (SPHR®), plus the new Associate Professional in Human Resources™ (aPHR™). HRCI’s credentials are recognized as the most rigorous, meaningful, and relevant professional certifications demonstrating competency, real-world practical skills and knowledge in the field. Together with HRCI-certified professionals in 100 countries around the globe, HRCI ensures, strengthens and advances the strategic value and impact of HR.

About 2mProgress

Headquartered in Madrid and with operations throughout Spain, Europe and Latin America, 2mProgress is a pioneer in the design and delivery of preparation courses for HRCI certification exams. Learn more at http://www.2mprogress.com.

