Improving detection of Breast Cancer with compression at optimal pressure

Sigmascreening, a Dutch medical device company focusing on the development of new innovative products in the area of digital mammography and breast cancer screening, will demonstrate its groundbreaking Sensitive Sigma Paddle at the upcoming European Radiology Congress (ECR) in Vienna, 1 – 5 March, EXPO Hall X1 – booth no. 22. The paddle is the first pressure based compression paddle in the market providing real-time and reproducible mammographic pressure information and will considerably reduce commonly experienced unnecessary pain for women during screening. If the new Sigmascreening technology will be commonly known to the women involved, Sigmascreening expects this could lead to a higher breast cancer screening participation rate.

Ivo Aarninkhof, CEO of Sigmascreening, is happy to welcome you in Sigma’s booth. He is proud of the benefits that the Sensitive Sigma Paddle brings to women and their health:

“Measuring and visualizing a – previously not available – parameter, pressure, which allows breast screening centres and hospitals to take breast size and tissue stiffness into account. This avoids current negative consequences by under- or over compression of the breast and enables a highly reproducible procedure, year after year.”

But apart from patients, also radiographers and radiologists benefit from pressure based compression. The real-time visualization of the applied pressure gives more insights in what to expect, which leads to a faster more pleasant and much more accurate procedure.

Pressure-standardized breast compression is expanding rapidly in screening centres and hospitals throughout Europe. In Europe, over 10,000 patients already experienced the more woman-friendly way of making mammograms. The Sensitive Sigma Paddle with CE marking is already being used in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland.

About Sigmascreening

Sigmascreening, an Amsterdam based medical device company focusing on the development of new innovative products in the area of digital mammography and breast cancer screening. Sigmascreening was established as a spin-off company from the Academic Medical Center Amsterdam (AMC Amsterdam).

Sigmascreening has several products under development. The Sensitive Sigma Paddle is the first product with CE marking, based on patented technology. It optimizes compression for every single breast and takes breast size and stiffness into account, preventing unnecessary discomfort or pain. A highly reproducible procedure with the same physical experience, year after year. Sigmascreening aims to introduce new products that will improve mammography and contribute to the early detection of cancer which ultimately can save lives.

