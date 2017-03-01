Introducing the 2017 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600

2017 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Ford Raptor truck We are very excited about our latest twin turbo Ecoboost V6 engines upgrades, and for our clients who want even more power, performance and off-road capability from their new Raptor trucks."

Hennessey Performance (HPE) today announced its VelociRaptor 600 upgrade for the 2017 Ford Raptor truck. The team at Hennessey has bumped the Ford EcoBoost 3.5L twin turbo V6 engine from 450 bhp and 510 lb-ft of torque to 605 bhp and 622 lb-ft. of torque. The increased power and twist yield a 0-60 mph time of just 4.2 seconds while running down the ¼ mile in just 12.9 seconds at 110 mph.

“Our last VelociRaptor 600 was very popular with our V8 Raptor customers,” said John Hennessey, Founder & CEO of Hennessey Performance. “We are very excited about our latest twin turbo Ecoboost V6 engines upgrades, and for our clients who want even more power, performance and off-road capability from their new Raptor trucks.”

Power is increased by the additional airflow coming from higher flowing twin turbochargers, which breath through a lower restriction intake system. The compressed air, at higher boost pressure (21 psi vs 18 psi stock) is fed through a larger, more efficient air to air intercooler system, and then into the intake tract and motor. Exhaust from the turbos exits via a free flow, true dual stainless steel exhaust system. Revised tuning of the factory engine management system allows the VelociRaptor to deliver increased power and performance while retaining factory-like driveability. The VelociRaptor 600 twin turbo upgrade comes with a 3-year / 36,000 mile limited warranty from Hennessey.

“We only plan to build 100 units for the 2017 model year,” said Hennessey. “Our customers like having something special and exclusive, as well as, fast and fun to drive.” The VelociRaptor 600 upgrade costs $22,500 installed at the Hennessey facility in Texas and can be ordered directly from the company or local Ford dealers.

The team at Hennessey are also offering a special VelociRaptor Off-Road Package which includes: heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey wheels with 35 inch Toyo tires and an overall lift of 3 inches. This system is available by itself, or as an additional option to the VelociRaptor 600 package. Cost for the VelociRaptor Off-Road package is $12,995 installed.

Specifications:

Hennessey Velociraptor 600 Twin Turbo Upgrade



Power:

605 bhp @ 6,000 rpm

622 lb-ft torque @ 4,000 rpm



Performance:

0 – 60 mph: 4.2 seconds

1/4 mile: 12.9 seconds @ 110 mph

Includes:



High-flow air induction system

High-flow factory twin turbocharger system upgrade

Air to air front mounted intercooler upgrade

Intercooler piping upgrade

Stainless steel exhaust system (catback)

Engine management computer software upgrade

All necessary gaskets and fluids

Professional installation

Chassis dyno calibration & testing

Road testing up to 200 miles

Hennessey & VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo exterior emblems

Production is limited to 100 vehicles for 2017.

1 of 100 interior plaque & under hood plaque

3-year / 36,000 mile warranty

Cost installed: $22,500 not including vehicle shipping.

Optional Upgrades Available:



VelociRaptor Off-Road Stage 1 Package



VelociRaptor front bumper

5 LED lights in front bumper

VelociRaptor rear bumper

20 inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels

35 inch Toyo Off-road tires

Front suspension leveling kit

Overall lift is 3 inches

Hennessey & VelociRaptor exterior emblems

Professional installation

Cost installed: $12,995.