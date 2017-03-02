The Open RAN solution can connect multi-vendor small cell platforms, enabling interoperability between different products from different vendors.

Baicells Technologies, an emerging global provider of disruptive LTE solutions, announced today that they will demonstrate its new cutting-edge Open RAN distributed solution today at Mobile World Congress (MWC).

This is the first development of a platform-based open RAN solution, which is key for the next network generation. This open RAN solution provides a more dynamic, flexible, and open network to the end users, making full use of features of small cell and creatively migrating L2/L3 processing to servers. Additionally, it requires utilization of only one cat5 cable to connect Remote Small Cell Unit (RSU) and Central Node Unit (CNU). During MWC, Baicells demonstrated peak throughput and the basic functions of this solution.

Baicells Technologies CEO Mr. Lixin Sun commented, "The interference will occur when base stations are close to each other and the serving signal will be weak when there is a great distance between the base stations. An Open RAN solution could dynamically combine and split cells. When the end users are very few, the cells are combined to eliminate interference. In a hotspot area scenario, the base station would be split to increase network capacity. The solution would achieve continuous coverage while gaining huge capacity. The Open RAN solution could build an open platform, which could provide various value-added services to the end users and could help operators transform from data-throughput operating to digital and content operating.”

The Open RAN solution can connect multi-vendor small cell platforms, enabling interoperability between different products from different vendors. These open network abilities can provide different solutions based on different remote site scenarios. The platform would be connected to the high power RSU to improve the outdoor coverage, as well as to a small power RSU to enhance indoor coverage. Key benefits of Open RAN include centralized joint scheduling to mitigate interference and balanced traffic load, dynamic cell merging and splitting to provide the best tradeoff between capacity and mobility, easy deployment via Ethernet cable, general purpose hardware to unbundle the cellular network, and greatly reduced cost of network deployment.

About Baicells Technologies

Baicells is a privately-held, high tech company dedicated in wireless broadband access solutions. Our main products and solutions cover indoor and outdoor small cells, CPEs, antennas, etc. With the vision to connect the unconnected, Baicells has introduced some real breakthrough technologies to the LTE system, like moving a complete LTE system to unlicensed spectrum and building it with an IT based architecture. With Baicells’ turnkey end-to-end solutions, it becomes much easier to provide wireless internet within everyone's reach at a very low cost.

Baicells' innovative solutions can be used by mobile operators, broadband access operators, cable operators, mobile virtual operators, governments and enterprise private networks. http://www.baicells.com

27th Feb to 2nd Mar 2017, Mobile World Congress

Baicells Technologies

Stand No 5G21, Hall 5, Fira Gran Via

Learn more : contact(at)baicells(dot)com