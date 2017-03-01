NAELA Celebrates National Consumer Protection Week

www.NAELA.org NAELA members are dedicated to helping this vulnerable population and their loved ones through raising public awareness and education, recognizing the signs of financial abuse, and assisting if they have fallen victim to these types of crime.

Forbes.com recently published an article titled “4 Risk Factors for Elder Financial Abuse,” highlighting a nationwide problem that can be difficult to uncover. National Consumer Protection Week (March 5-11, 2017) is an important time to raise awareness of financial abuse, especially for seniors and people with disabilities.

“NAELA members are dedicated to helping this vulnerable population and their loved ones through raising public awareness and education, recognizing the signs of financial abuse, and assisting if they have fallen victim to these types of crime,” said NAELA President Catherine Ann Seal, CELA, CAP.

About NAELA

Members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) are attorneys who are experienced and trained in working with the legal problems of aging Americans and individuals of all ages with disabilities. Established in 1987, NAELA is a non-profit association that assists lawyers, bar organizations, and others. The mission of NAELA is to establish NAELA members as the premier providers of legal advocacy, guidance, and services to enhance the lives of people with special needs and people as they age. NAELA currently has members across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NAELA.org.

