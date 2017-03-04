Passionate about equipping veteran, amateur, and prospective fishermen with the high quality, supportive gear they can rely on when it’s time to go fishing this year, Red Hook Outdoors carries everything from lures and rods, to customized fishing gear depending on the fishing location.

“Our country offers an immense variety of fishing opportunities, from lakes and ponds, to estuaries and oceans,” said Chris, Founder and Owner of Red Hook Outdoors. “We want everyone to know the peace and tranquility of dropping a line, wherever they are, which is why our product selection covers all types and locations of fishing in America.”

Red Hook Outdoors presently has the high tech gear fishermen need to make a good day of fishing even better. High quality items include the likes of fish finders and GPS units that monitor the entire fishing spot with trolling motors to help fishers navigate the low lying areas to find that big keeper. Additionally, they carry a variety of fly rods and spinning reels, as well as heavier equipment to keep even the heaviest of fishes secured for a full reel-in.

“We have everything a fisher could need in the lures, tackles, and accessories department,” said Chris. “A successful fishing outing, first and foremost, begins with the right tactical gear and equipment. Get ahead on this spring’s fishing season now, and check out our product selections before they fly off the shelves.”

For more information, visit: https://www.redhookoutdoors.com