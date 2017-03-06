YoFiit Probiotic Bars Debut on Go4ItNutrition.com

YoFiit, a company that develops a line of scientifically backed nutritional products to help people get the most out of their health and fitness regimens, announced its line of probiotics bars is now available for purchase on Go4ItNutrition.com, a popular website for nutritional products.

YoFiit bars are a new concept in the nutritional bars category designed to allow for a fuller absorption of nutrients, enabling consumers to get more out of every bar. YoFiit understands that a proper nutrition starts with a well-functioning gut. Each bar contains 11-12 grams of prebiotics fiber plus a layer of probiotics. Clinical studies have shown that when the probiotics strain used by YoFiit is combined with protein, it provides superior benefits including the reduction of muscle soreness post workout. The sugar content is only 5 grams and derives from natural sources such as fruits and organic brown rice syrup. YoFiit does not use artificial sugar or sugar alcohol or glycerin.

“We are excited to announce that the YoFiit probiotics bars are now available for purchase on Go4ItNutrition.com,” said Marie Amazan, owner of YoFiit. “Go4ItNutrition.com is the perfect fit for the products we provide, as they will fit in perfectly with the other highly nutritious product offerings on the site. We look forward to reaching out to more people who are focused on living healthier lifestyles.”

YoFiit products are particularly geared toward people who live active lifestyles and do not necessarily have the time to always make healthy meals or snacks. Its probiotic bars, for example, are the only such bars available on the market, and are designed to be completely vegan, peanut free, gluten- and soy-free. They come in flavors such as apple cinnamon, choco-Goji and lemon and coconut and are broken down per function such as morning fiber, midday energy and all day protein. .

“We can’t wait to continue expanding our brand’s reach through platforms like Go4ItNutrition.com,” said Amazan. “It is always great to have new opportunities to help people achieve their health and nutrition goals.”

