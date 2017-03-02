Martin Weinhoff, MD, of Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island I am thrilled to be joining Long Island’s preeminent ophthalmology practice, OCLI. Our shared vision is to provide exceptional individualized care to each patient in an environment that is caring, respectful and comfortable.

Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI) is excited to announce they have purchased a new location to better serve the Nassau County community. As of March 1, 2017, OCLI will have a practice in Hewlett. The practice is located at 1705 Broadway. As part of this expansion, OCLI is also excited to announce that well-respected ophthalmologist Martin Weinhoff, MD, is joining the highly trained ophthalmologists and optometrists at OCLI. He will be practicing out of the Hewlett location.

Dr. Weinhoff is a board-certified ophthalmologist who has been practicing for over 40 years. He earned his medical degree at the University of Illinois, College of Medicine and went on to complete an internship at Montefiore Medical Center. He completed his residency in ophthalmology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Prior to attending medical school, Dr. Weinhoff served in the U.S. Public Health Service.

Dr. Weinhoff is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He has active hospital affiliations at Franklin General, Montefiore Hospital Center, and St. Johns Episcopal Hospital.

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining Long Island’s preeminent ophthalmology practice, Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island. Our shared vision is to provide exceptional individualized care to each patient in an environment that is caring, respectful and comfortable. I am looking forward to the future with OCLI,” Weinhoff stated.

