FieldEdge, leading provider of field service management software, has won multiple Stevie Awards for the second year in a row. This year FieldEdge took home two Stevie Awards in customer service, a Silver for Customer Service Department of the Year and the People’s Choice Stevie for Favorite Customer Service. In addition, Director of Sales Operations Marc Werthmoeller won a Silver for Best Sales Operations Employee.

The competition for Stevie Awards includes more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. Judging committees determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements. Other winners have included high profile companies like Delta, DHL, and Vizio.

Winners of 2017 People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Customer Service were decided through the more than 149,000 votes cast. FieldEdge was voted the public’s Favorite Customer Service for Computer Software for the second year in a row.

“Winning multiple Stevie awards is an incredible honor. We attribute success to our four-pillar approach to customer service – hire the best, create a positive culture, make memorable customer experiences, and provide proactive service”, said Shane Correa, VP of Customer Success at FieldEdge. “Our four-pillar approach sparked a breath of energy within the team and has led to a breakout period for customer service at FieldEdge. While we are proud of what we’ve achieved, the overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers combined with playing a small part in their success reminds us why it is all worthwhile.”

The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

About FieldEdge

FieldEdge is the leading developer of innovative service management software for the service industry. With offices in Fort Myers and Atlanta, Georgia, FieldEdge serves more than 30 service verticals, both nationally and internationally. FieldEdge’s flagship products, FieldEdge and Electronic Service Control (ESC), are comprehensive service management solutions that enable home service contractor companies to easily manage customers, work, and finances. FieldEdge and ESC provide the tools and features growing and profitable service companies need for success. For more information, visit http://www.fieldedge.com and http://www.desco-soft.com or contact us at 800-226-7529