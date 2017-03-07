This interface is part of our continued effort to expand peer relationships and create more efficiency gains for our mutual customers.

HEALTHCAREfirst, the leading provider of Web-based home health and hospice software, billing and coding services, and advanced analytics, announced its partnership with PDC, an independently owned pharmacy benefit manager built purposefully for hospice, to improve the management of patient prescriptions.

This interface provides automatic transfer of demographic data from firstHOSPICE to the PDC software. This saves valuable time for hospice staff by eliminating duplicate data entry, and it expedites the prescription order process to more quickly accommodate patients.

“We are excited to have two of our vendor partners communicating systematically,” said Marilyn Colley, Administrator at Angels Grace Hospice in Illinois. “This makes us more efficient and allows us to respond to patient needs even faster.”

“We are excited to be working with PDC,” said J. Kevin Porter, CEO of HEALTHCAREfirst. “This interface is part of our continued effort to expand peer relationships and create more efficiency gains for our mutual customers.”

Paul Hagen, President and Founder of PDC said, “HEALTHCAREfirst shares our passion for hospice care and our vision to help hospices work smarter and not harder. We are excited to release this interface to our customers.”

The interface has been completed allowing customers to immediately take advantage of efficiency gains. For more information, customers can contact either company.

HEALTHCAREfirst

800-841-6095

connect(at)healthcarefirst(dot)com

PDC

888.901.2092

info(at)pdcrx(dot)com

About HEALTHCAREfirst

HEALTHCAREfirst provides cloud based technologies and services to improve business and clinical operations for over four thousand home health and hospice providers across the United States. Based in Springfield, MO and one of the fastest growing providers of its kind, the company provides agency and clinical management software, outsourced revenue cycle management services (billing, coding and chart audits), CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics, in any combination. HEALTHCAREfirst’s breadth of solutions offers agencies a single source to improve patient care, create operational efficiencies, increase profitability and simplify CMS compliance. With HEALTHCAREfirst, agencies can focus on patients instead of paperwork. For more information call 800.841.6095 or visit the company’s website at http://www.healthcarefirst.com.

About PDC

Palliative Drug Care is an independently owned pharmacy benefit manager built purposefully for hospice. We combine advanced processing technology with clinical expertise to provide online, real-time prescription claims adjudication that results in better patient care. For more than 13 years, our team has provided solutions to hospice that save time and money, reduce compliance risk, and improve patient care. We provide and train our clients with the tools needed to effectively manage their prescription program for their patients.