HighJump, a global provider of supply chain network solutions, today announces that Jon Kuerschner, vice president of product management and consulting, has been honored as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's (SDCE) 2017 Pros to Know.

SDCE’s Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises that are preparing companies for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. For the past 24 years, as both a supplier and practitioner, Kuerschner has focused on building the people, processes, and technologies that turn these barriers into opportunities.

“One of the biggest challenges facing the supply chain industry is change,” said Chad Collins, president of the supply chain group at HighJump. “Jon Kuerschner has been at the forefront of empowering companies to thrive in such a rapidly evolving market. Under his leadership and vision, HighJump has been able to deliver an agile, adaptable, and connected line of solutions that drive business growth, satisfaction, and revenue for our customers worldwide.”

Kuerschner oversees HighJump’s supply chain solutions team. This includes sales support, product enhancement, and operational consulting for yard, warehouse, manufacturing, labor and slotting management, and transportation and logistics systems across the globe. He has also held a variety of executive positions in product development, strategy, and sales. Prior to HighJump, Kuerschner served as the vice president of supply chain systems at Ashley Furniture, senior vice president of LeanLogistics, and vice president of applications at HighJump/3M.

SDCE’s 2017 Pros to Know Awards list includes 200 individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

A full list of SDCE’s 2017 Pros to Know is available here.

