The Home Show offers consumers side-by-side comparison between companies and products, ensuring that they get just what they need for their next home project, says Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager.

The 13th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show is April 7-9 at St. Charles Convention Center, with no charge for admission or parking. The Show, produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, will include approximately 350 booths, filling both levels of the facility.

The St. Charles Convention Center is conveniently located just off Interstate 70 at Convention Center Blvd. in St. Charles, Missouri and has 70,000 square feet of exhibit space. Area homeowners can find windows, doors, fencing, decks, kitchen and bath products, pools, spas, home accessories and much more – plus experts who can answer all of their home improvement questions.

Show visitors can attend a seminar by HGTV alumni, Shannon Quimby, for creative salvage design ideas. Shannon is an internationally acknowledged interior designer, author, photo stylist and television personality, specializing in salvage design and décor ideas. Her work has produced thousands of home interiors, gardens, DIY projects and décor features for the nation’s leading books and magazines including Better Homes & Gardens, Salvage Secrets, Country Living, HGTV and French Glamour just to name a few.

Shannon will present fun, informative seminars that demonstrate how to reuse and recycle to create beautiful décor for the home, yard and garden. Her seminar, Salvage DIY Home, is full of original, quick and easy salvage DIY design and décor ideas created from common household junk. She shows people how to reuse, recycle and renew with what is already around the house. In Salvage DIY Garden, she will inspire people to turn junk yard finds into garden treasures and share tons of creative ways to rethink, reuse and refurbish trash that will make any garden shine.

The 11th Annual St. Charles Sausage Festival & Wine Tasting returns. This popular area will have tastings from sausage producers and wineries, many of them from Missouri. Show visitors can also purchase items to take home. Davis Meat Processing, Hermann Wurst Haus and Ohlemacher’s Wisconsin Meat and Cheese Products will offer samples of tasty summer sausages and bratwursts, plus various smoked and cured products. Attendees can also taste a variety of wines from Fahrmeier Family Vineyards & Winery, Stone Hill Winery and Westphalia Vineyards.

Attendees get to be floral designers when they participate in Walter Knoll Floral Seminars, hands-on floral design classes full of fun, innovative ideas presented by Walter Knoll Florist’s world-class design team. People will create their own bouquet to take home or give as a gift. They can choose from several types of bouquets, each with a value of at least $80. Classes have a nominal $10 fee per class and space is limited.

Show visitors can shop the Habitat ReStore Building Products Sale, where they can purchase a variety of home improvement merchandise at deep discounts. The merchandise is ever-changing, but there are always great bargains! The merchandise is appropriate for the average home owner, rental property owners and contractors.

The Spa and Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More, offers show visitors the opportunity to save 30-60% off regular retail prices, with more than 100 spas and swim spas to choose from. A 2,700 square foot tent will be located just outside the main Show entrance in the south parking lot.

The Home show is always a family-friendly event. Kids will have fun with free balloon sculptures and face painting Friday from 3:00-6:00 p.m., Saturday from 12:00-4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00-3:00 p.m.

For area homeowners looking to do some home improvements, visiting the Show is the first step. Finding the products and services they need and the companies who can help will go a long way toward getting that project done. People are encouraged to bring photos, plans and designs and have their questions answered by the experts. Plus, they can register to win a $500 Show Shopping Spree good with any exhibitor at the Show.

Show hours are 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. There is no charge for admission or parking. For more information, visit http://www.STLHomeShow.com.