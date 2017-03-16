Law firm Levine & Gilbert recently secured a $1 million settlement in Kings County Supreme Court (Marashaj v Rubin case no. is 8125/2012) for a fire fighter who suffered injuries while responding to a 4 alarm fire in the Boro Park neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Court documents state that on August 3, 2011 their client responded to a call in an auto repair shop that specialized in repairing FDNY fire trucks. During the course of the fire a suspension spring fell from an illegal mezzanine loft and struck their client’s helmet, cracking the helmet and injuring the victim’s spine and shoulder.

According to court documents, as a result of the accident, the client was subject to spinal surgery as well as arthroscopic surgery on the right shoulder and left knee. Harvey Levine and partner Richard Gilbert settled the case on the eve of jury selection.

Summary of the case can be found here:

https://iapps.courts.state.ny.us/webcivil/FCASCaseInfo?parm=Appearance&index=6SEfzRbXpDrJOHl9yKO2uA%3D%3D&county=l1LukMgaKi2QfBDQRULMBQ%3D%3D

About Levine & Gilbert

For 30 years Levine & Gilbert have successfully and passionately litigated numerous million-dollar settlements for clients and their families in areas including Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Construction/Labor Law, and Motor Vehicle accidents. Based in Manhattan, NY the team can be reached at 212-645-1990 or by email at rgilbert@levineandgilbert.com