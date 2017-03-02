"We are looking forward to entering the Atlanta market. We believe Doctors and staff deserve a better partner to help them treat their patients and we want to be that partner."

Florida’s fastest growing dental service organization, Sage Dental, announced today that it has expanded its footprint with new dental office construction in Atlanta, Georgia. The new Atlanta offices will feature state of the art equipment in a beautiful practice environment.

With 50 facilities in Florida, Sage Dental has been treating patients with excellent dental care since 1997 and has treated over 600,000 patients. Sage Dental provides a range of services from preventative, general, reconstructive, cosmetic and all specialty dentistry. Sage Dental is one of the few dental providers to integrate and deliver all dental services for their patients.

"We are looking forward to entering the Atlanta market. We believe Doctors and staff deserve a better partner to help them treat their patients and we want to be that partner. Our success in Florida has allowed us to enhance our model and we plan to extend our offering to the Atlanta provider community," said Joseph Garcia, Chief Executive Officer.

Sage Dental broke ground at their East Cobb office in January and it will be the first office to open in Atlanta. The office will be opening March 20 and is located at 4811 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068 and is currently scheduling appointments. Sage Dental has plans to expand to John’s Creek, Marietta, Midtown and more by the end of 2017.

Sage Dental is planning to deliver over one hundred new jobs to the Atlanta area in 2017 and is currently hiring front office staff, dental assistants, marketing managers, Dentists and Specialists. For more information visit Sage Dental’s website http://www.mysagedental.com

About Sage Dental

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Sage Dental has 50 convenient locations throughout South Florida, the Treasure Coast, Central Florida and now Atlanta, Georgia. Sage Dental is equipped to serve all of your dental needs. Whether you are looking for a General Dentist or a Specialist such as an Orthodontist, Oral Surgeon, Endodontist, Periodontist or a Pediatric Dentist, Sage Dental does it all.