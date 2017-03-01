The Village at Rockville has a longstanding history of serving seniors in the Rockville-area and this new offering will continue that tradition.

The Village at Rockville—A National Lutheran Community in Rockville, Md., received approval from the Maryland Department of Aging for its campus expansion feasibility study. The expansion includes a new 130-unit independent living apartment building featuring an indoor aquatic center, fitness areas, dining venues, and underground parking.

“The Village at Rockville has a longstanding history of serving seniors in the Rockville-area and this new offering will continue that tradition,” Executive Director Jason Gottschalk said. “When the campus opened in 1980, the independent living residences were cottages clustered in triplex formation. Now, apartments will be an added option seniors can take advantage of.”

With this approval, The Village at Rockville can begin marketing the new expansion and hosting information sessions to interested individuals. To learn more about the expansion plan, sign up for an upcoming Lunch & Learn event by visiting http://www.thevillageatrockville.org/events or calling Christine Rachel at 301-354-8486.

About The Village at Rockville

The Village at Rockville—A National Lutheran Community in Rockville, Md., is a CCRC (continuing care retirement community) that offers independent living, myPotential short-term and outpatient rehabilitation, respite, long-term nursing care, hospice, assisted living and memory support. To learn more about the campus expansion featuring independent living apartments, visit http://www.thevillageatrockville.org

About National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS)

Based in Rockville, Md., NLCS is a faith-based, not-for-profit ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s (ELCA) Delaware-Maryland, Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and Virginia Synods, serving people of all beliefs. With more than 125-years’ experience, NLCS provides seniors with a variety of lifestyle, residential and health care options through retirement communities and services in Maryland and Virginia.

Other communities and services sponsored by National Lutheran include myPotential at Home in Winchester Va., and Rockville, Md., The Village at Rockville in Rockville, Md., The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, Va., The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Va., and The Village at Providence Point in Annapolis, Md., subject to Maryland Department of Aging approval. For more information, visit http://www.nationallutheran.org

