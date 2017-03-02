Attorney Chad Van Horn Honored as 2017 Florida Big Brother of the Year

Chad Van Horn with Little Brother Desmond, 17 Chad exemplifies the words Big Brother, and I am thrilled that now the entire State of Florida will join Broward County in what we already know... Past News Releases RSS Artificial Intelligence Attorney...

Chad T. Van Horn, Esq. Bankruptcy...

Chad Van Horn, founder and managing partner of Van Horn Law Group, is honored to be named Florida Big Brother of the Year by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. Each year BBBS choose “Bigs of the Year” at the county and state level by recognizing the work the Big has done with the organization and their Little.

Chad lost his father at a young age. His mother raised him but also credits role models and mentors for helping him become the man he is today. BBBS matched Chad with a young man named Desmond, 17, who had also lost his father. The two have been Big and Little since Desmond was 12. Chad has said to CBS Miami, of being a Big Brother:

“For me, it made me a more well-rounded person. It made me realize what some of my weaknesses are and what some of my strengths are. Because when you are dealing with a little brother that just doesn’t know things that you know, it’s amazing how you can see him grow and you grow at the same time” said Chad Van Horn.

To be chosen as a Big of the Year, a Big must demonstrate making a positive difference in the life of their Little. BBBS help makes an impact in both of the Big and Little’s lives. BBBS promote positive results in school, home life and creating a future of opportunities. The Big must also be an advocate for BBBS by supporting fundraising efforts, recruiting volunteers, and promoting BBBS in the community and workplace. Ana Cedeno, President of BBBS of Broward County, said of Chad;

“Chad exemplifies the words Big Brother, and I am thrilled that now the entire State of Florida will join Broward County in what we already know, Chad is awesome, his caring and compassion for his little brother Desmond and the mission of this organization is stellar!” said Ana M. Cedeno President and CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward

In addition to being Florida’s Big Brother of the year, Chad is up for the honor at the national level. National Big Brother of the Year is the highest honor that the organization has to honor their Bigs. It’s a stellar cast of dedicated men and women who want to help kids live a better life than their present circumstances dictate. Mentoring a young person can make a tremendous difference in the lives of both involved.

About Van Horn Law Group

