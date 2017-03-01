The 2017 Vetrepreneur of the Year® Program Opens, Celebrating 11 Years of Honoring Military Veteran Business Owners NaVOBA is honored to open the search to find the 2017 Vetrepreneurs of the Year®. We’ve recognized so many great vetrepreneurs over the years, and including new category winners has made it possible for us to distinguish many more across the community.

The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) has opened nominations for the 2017 Vetrepreneur of the Year® (VOY), powered by Armed Forces Insurance. Now in its 11th year, VOY is a prestigious honor bestowed annually to one of the nation’s 3 million U.S. military veteran business owners. Vetrepreneurs are encouraged to self-nominate their businesses at NaVOBA’s Vetrepreneur of the Year® website, http://www.navoba.com/VOY17, which offers a one-stop-shop for submissions and information on nominee eligibility, rules and regulations and past honorees.

“NaVOBA is honored to open the search to find the 2017 Vetrepreneurs of the Year®,” said NaVOBA President Chris Hale. “We’ve recognized so many great vetrepreneurs over the years, and including new category winners has made it possible for us to distinguish many more exceptional individuals across the scope of the veteran business community.”

To be eligible to receive the award, the nominee must be a U.S. military veteran business owner who actively runs the company. The Vetrepreneur of the Year® demonstrates the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business; sustained business growth and success; and a strong drive to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship.

The 2017 Vetrepreneur of the Year® will grace the cover of the November/December 2017 issue of Vetrepreneur® magazine. Veteran-owned businesses in the following categories will also be honored in the magazine and at special ceremonies held at corresponding business events:

Asian-American Vetrepreneur® of the Year Honoree

Woman Vetrepreneur® of the Year® Honoree

Hispanic Vetrepreneur® of the Year Honoree

Minority Vetrepreneur® of the Year Honoree

To learn more about the Vetrepreneur of the Year® Powered by Armed Forces Insurance, visit http://www.navoba.com/VOY17.

About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA):

NaVOBA unites the nation’s 3 million businesses owned by military veterans by providing a single voice to advocate for important issues. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.com, or follow us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.

