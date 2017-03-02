ProviDyn Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

ProviDyn places extreme importance upon monitoring technology development to bring our customers the latest, most secure, reliable and efficiently designed IT products and services for their businesses.

ProviDyn®, a provider of IT support, strategy and services for small and medium-sized businesses and nonprofits, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named ProviDyn to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

“ProviDyn places extreme importance upon monitoring technology development to bring our customers the latest, most secure, reliable and efficiently designed IT products and services for their businesses,” said ProviDyn CEO Hamish Davidson. “This recognition is a testament to our efforts and achievements.”

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core businesses. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories:



The MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market;

The MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services;

The Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP 500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About ProviDyn

ProviDyn provides technology expertise, services and support to help small and mid-sized organizations sustain growth and strengthen performance. Backed by technology experts, ProviDyn helps organizations gain the full benefits of existing technology, make strategic investments in implementing new technology and maintain an infrastructure that is secure, reliable and flexible. ProviDyn offers managed services, mobile computing, IT strategy, virtualization, cloud computing, business continuity, network security and IP telephony. To learn more about how ProviDyn is driving business through technology and helping companies reduce costs, improve efficiency and maximize productivity, visit http://www.providyn.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Follow the Channel Company on http://www.thechannelco.com.

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

