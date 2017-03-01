TESOL Offering On-Demand, Self-Study Online Courses

TESOL Although I am a professional educator already, it was very refreshing to hear new activities that could be incorporated into the classroom

TESOL International Association is now offering three on-demand, self-study online courses. These courses offer busy English language professionals a flexible alternative to face-to-face courses and allow individuals to learn at their own pace.

The self-study courses currently available include Fundamentals of TESOL, Teaching and Assessing Adult Learners, and Teaching and Assessing Young Learners. Each course consists of six modules, containing several tasks and culminating with an activity. Participants can complete the modules at their own pace, and because the courses are completely on-demand, individuals can register and immediately dive into the material.

“Teachers are busy and their schedules are ever-changing,” noted Sarah Sahr, Director of Professional Learning and Research at TESOL. “It’s not always possible to attend a course at the same time each week. The new self-study courses allow teachers to fit in professional development when it’s convenient for them, from anywhere there’s an internet connection.”

The courses debuted in July 2016 and have been extremely popular thus far. Educators across the globe and at all levels in their career have been able to take advantage of this convenient new way to keep up-to-date in their profession.

“Although I am a professional educator already, it was very refreshing to hear new activities that could be incorporated into the classroom,” commented one Fundamentals of TESOL course participant.

While the self-studies have no formal instructor assigned, each of the courses, which were reviewed and approved by TESOL’s Professional Development Professional Council, provides guidance through a variety of readings, video tutorials, and real-life examples from classrooms around the world.

Another Fundamentals of TESOL course participant remarked, “I really liked having the background readings at the beginning of each module. They helped set the tone and allowed me to have a better idea of what to expect in the various tasks. Being able to watch videos was also quite valuable since I could observe instructors without having to travel to each classroom.”

Self-study online courses are available through rolling enrollment. For more information on these and other professional development opportunities through TESOL, please visit http://www.tesol.org/learn.

