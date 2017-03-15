Chocolate Chai Spiced Rooibos Tea

My T Chai, a South African company known for its outstanding tea, has made its way from the shelves of South African boutique and major retailers stores to one of the most highly regarded nutrition websites in the world, RevNutrition.com

My T Chai prides itself on creating a healthy alternative to existing chai tea brands. By combining Indian and African traditions they have developed a tea that is free of additives and synthetic compounds and filled with only the finest ingredients.

“We are excited to announce our products are now available for purchase on RevNutrition.com,” said Dirk Geldenhuys, owner of My T Chai. “It is a great outlet for our brand and we are looking forward to joining the RevNutrition community.”

The company has a variety of different chai’s, which include:- plain rooibos, green (unfermented) rooibos, chocolate rooibos, vanilla rooibos and honeybush. All spiced with original masala spices:- cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, clove and pepper. And yes, all caffeine free and rich in antioxidants.

The beauty of My T Chai lies in simplicity. It does not contain any preservatives or artificial flavoring just tealeaves, authentic masala spices and a whole lot of love. And it taste perfect hot or cold, with or without milk or sugar for those who try to avoid milk and or sugar.

The company has dedicated their time to creating a tea that is both healthy on the body as well as the world. My T Chai hopes to improve the world by providing an enjoyable and relaxing line of tea while also maintaining a very small carbon footprint.

My T Chai has expanded from a homegrown business to RevNutrition.com and looks forward to being on many Kitchen tables across the globe.

For more information on My T Chai, visit http://www.mytchai.com.