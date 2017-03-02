Plumbline Consulting, LLC Announces the Launch of Progressus Europe

Dynamics NAV has a deep history of success in Europe and with the expected launch of Dynamics 365 we expect significant growth throughout the region. We are looking forward to having an industry veteran like Staffan launching Progressus Europe.

Plumbline Consulting, LLC is pleased to announce the opening of Progressus Europe, and establishing the Partner Program and Partner Network for Progressus Software in the European Marketplace. Progressus Software is an advanced business management solution built on Microsoft Dynamics and designed specifically to meet the needs of professional services and project-based businesses.

Progressus Europe will be headed by Staffan Nilsson, a veteran software professional with experience internationally at multiple Microsoft Partners. Nilsson and his team will be responsible for recruiting and training the European Partner Network, as well as localization of Progressus Software for the individual European countries represented. “Progressus has been in the forefront of building extensive PSA and Project Management capabilities on Dynamics 365 for project-based and professional services organizations. We are excited to have them bring Progressus to Europe,” said Paul White, General Manager of Microsoft Dynamics.

Progressus Software is next-generation Professional Services Automation and ERP software, mobile-enabled and architected for the Microsoft Cloud. Progressus provides all the capabilities needed to manage professional services and project-based businesses of any size - operating in any geography. Functionality spans all the important processes in your firm – resource management, project management, sales and marketing, human capital management and financial management to give you unparalleled insight and control of all of your critical business functions. Built on Microsoft Dynamics, Progressus is constructed for on premise or cloud deployment, and provides role-based clients optimized for any browser or mobile device.

“Dynamics NAV has a deep history of success in Europe and with the expected launch of Dynamics 365 we expect significant growth throughout the region. We are looking forward to having an industry veteran like Staffan launching Progressus Europe," said Joseph Longo, President of Plumbline Consulting.

Microsoft Dynamics is a global business management solution that provides small and midsize organizations greater control over their financials and can simplify all aspects of their company from professional services and project management to supply chain and manufacturing. It's quick to implement and easy to use, with the power to support your growth ambition. By leveraging Dynamics 365 as the platform, Progressus adds powerful project management to the vast ERP capabilities of Dynamics.

About Plumbline Consulting

The Plumbline Consulting team has over 30 years history in implementing project-based ERP solutions. Plumbline provides software engineering and consulting services for Microsoft, Microsoft Dynamics® Channel Partners and Microsoft Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). Plumbline offers software development, application support, technology and business process consulting, with a focus on delivering excellence and building lasting relationships. Plumbline also provides Dynamics SL (formerly known as Solomon Software) Product Management, Development and Support services for Microsoft Corporation. The company is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. More information about Plumbline Consulting can be found at http://www.progressussoftware.com or http://www.plumblineconsulting.com.