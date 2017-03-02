For smaller cities, the cost to hire on-staff experts for improvement efforts like these is prohibitive. Now, our people are learning what they need to know to carry us into the future.

InterDev, an Atlanta-area provider of information technology, security and geographic information services (GIS), has announced it is helping the City of Douglasville, Georgia, upgrade its IT systems and methodologies to maximize operating effectiveness. As part of the effort, InterDev experts will also deepen the technology skillsets of Douglasville IT staff.

For the engagement, the InterDev team is evaluating current systems, benchmarking them against best practices, producing an audit and assessment document with recommendations, and then helping Douglasville and its staff implement desired improvements. An area of special focus for the engagement is City networks, with the InterDev team helping ensure they run at peak efficiency and can effectively mitigate the threats to which municipalities are now continually exposed.

Per Douglasville City Manager Marcia Hampton, the City solicited recommendations from other City Managers and selected InterDev based upon those recommendations, combined with her confidence that the InterDev team would mesh well with internal IT staff. “For smaller cities, the cost to hire on-staff experts for improvement efforts like these is prohibitive,” said Hampton. “By working with InterDev, we have gained access to the specialized expertise we needed, and our staff can augment its training by working with professionals at a very high level of skill.”

InterDev recently presented a progress report at a City Council event, Hampton reports. “The Mayor and Council were very pleased with their progress and level of professionalism.” When the engagement is complete, the InterDev team will hand over control of IT to City staff, who will be up to speed on the newly upgraded systems and their underlying technologies. “We learned through this process that not having a network expert on-staff put us a bit behind the curve, in terms of efficiency and security,” said Hampton. “Now, our people are learning what they need to know to carry us into the future.”

Douglasville is a unique blend of small-town charm coupled with metropolitan amenities; a place where innovation meets opportunity.

Beyond their principal role as strategic provider of Managed IT and Security Services, InterDev is well-known as a champion of IT visioning and innovation for growing businesses and government agencies – a role they perfected over nearly four decades.