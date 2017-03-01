Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Americans of all backgrounds have come to rely on the Affordable Care Act for access to lifesaving care. -- Dr. Maya Rockeymoore, CGPS President and CEO

Contact:

T. Kevin Walker, kevin(at)globalpolicysolutions(dot)org, 202-265-5111

Simona Combi, simona(at)globalpolicysolutions(dot)org, 202-265-5111

The Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS) has produced a short animated video to provide the public with facts about the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and to educate them about the potential pitfalls of healthcare reform.

Health equity is a central part of the mission of CGPS, a Washington, D.C., public policy think tank. Since its passage in 2010, the ACA has given 20 million more women, men, and children access to quality health care, while closing disparities in care among certain population subgroups.

"Americans of all backgrounds have come to rely on the Affordable Care Act for access to lifesaving care," said CGPS President Dr. Maya Rockeymoore.

In less than three minutes, the video illustrates—literally—the positive impact of the ACA, while offering recommendations for how to strengthen the system.

“It is important that Americans have full information about how proposed changes might affect their health care and their wallets,” Dr. Rockeymoore added.

With the fate ACA hanging in the balance, the video, which will be circulated via social media and email, concludes with an invitation to viewers to contact their Congressional representatives to share their views about the future of healthcare.

“It would defeat the purpose if lawmakers adopted changes that result in a lower quality of care or more expensive care than what their constituents currently receive,” Dr. Rockeymoore said. “ We can and should do better for the American people."

###

Founded on the principle that a more inclusive nation is a stronger, more prosperous one, the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS) is a 501(c)(3) that equips businesses and organizations with the tools to effect change, driving society toward inclusion. Drawing on our unique blend of policy and advocacy expertise, CGPS develops strategies, research, programs, policies, and communications that address disparities in health, education, and economic security by race/ethnicity, place, gender, and age.